The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers returned to their home court Friday when they hosted the Martin Luther-Granada-Huntley-East Chain-Truman Jaguars.
After a close first set to start, the Panthers were able to close out the match strong in the second and third set to sweep the Jaguars.
To open the match, NRHEG and ML-GHEC-T battled back and forth in a tight set, which saw the Panthers take the 25-22 win for an early 1-0 lead.
From there, things started to click for NRHEG, with the second and third sets coming a little easier, both resulting in 25-15 wins to cement the sweep over the Jaguars.
Sophie Stork led NRHEG with an eight-kill performance, along with two ace serves. Right behind her was Erin Jacobson and Sarah George with five kills each, as well as an ace serve for Jacobson.
Faith Nielsen put up a team-high 14 assists to go along with three kills and an ace serve. Bree Ihrke posted four kills, four ace serves and two assists.
On defense, Sidney Schultz recorded eight digs, followed by Stork with six digs. Ihrke kept her day going with three ace blocks and an additional dig.
“Was a great team win [Friday],” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “Had a lot of kids contributing, moved the ball well, and really worked together to get the win. Great to pick up our second win of homecoming week before our big tournament [Saturday] in TCU.”
NRHEG will be on the road Tuesday against Hayfield, then will return home on Thursday as the Panthers host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.