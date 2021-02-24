Boys basketball
Bethlehem Academy 76, NRHEG 65
Backed by a blistering first half, the Cardinals (3-7, 2-6 Gopher Conference) held on for an 11-point victory Tuesday night on the road to string together a three-game winning streak.
Bethlehem Academy led 52-21 at halftime, which was enough of a cushion to sustain NRHEG (3-9, 3-6) claiming a 44-24 second-half advantage.
Brady Strodtman led the way for the Cardinals with 32 points, while a well-rounded Kade Robb mixed 18 points with 10 rebounds and six assists and Justin Simones paired 15 points with nine rebounds. Riley Kangas also scored six points, and Bo Dienst added five points.
"Credit to BA, they came out and played well in the first half and got up early and got some easy baskets and did a great job of pushing the ball up the floor for layups after our misses," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "When they did miss shots, they got offensive rebounds and capitalized on those as well.
NRHEG stormed back in the second half with a balanced attack led by 17 points from Daxter Lee, 14 from Porter Peterson, 12 from Kordell Schlaak, 11 via Jack Olson and nine from Ashton Johnson.
"The second half our energy and effort was 100 times better and came out with a sense of urgency that we didn't show in the first half," Lundberg said. "We had the game to 13 with about three plus minutes left. I was proud that we continued to fight and never quit. In the end we just couldn't overcome our off night of shooting.
Bethlehem Academy converted on 59% of its field-goal attempts, made 6 of 14 3-pointers and 10 of 17 free throws. NRHEG countered that with a 44% mark from the field, a 5 of 17 showing from 3-point range and a 6 of 10 success rate from the line.
The Cardinals return home Thursday night to battle Hayfield (9-3, 7-2), while the Panthers will host Medford (2-8, 2-5) on Friday night.
Blooming Prairie 52, Medford 43
A big second half from Drew Kittelson allowed the Awesome Blossoms to hold off the Tigers on Tuesday night in Medford.
Kittelson scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, while BP (3-7, 3-6 Gopher Conference) was also helped by a rounded scoring attack that featured seven different players scoring a points.
"We're a little Jekyll and Hyde lately," BP coach Nate Piller said. We got the good version of us tonight where we stay out of foul trouble, limit turnovers and make some shots. I thought our guys took things we've been looking at in film and practice and applied it well in the game. We got off to an early lead and played with confidence."
Medford (2-9, 2-6) was led offensively by AJ Vandereide, who piled up 17 points, and Kael Hermanstorfer, who added 15 points.
The Awesome Blossoms stay on the road Friday night at United South Central (4-4, 4-2), while the Tigers will travel to NRHEG (3-9, 3-6) on Friday night.
Girls basketball
Blooming Prairie 58, Medford 41
Megan Oswald swiped five steals to push her into first place all-time in program history, and the Awesome Blossoms (10-1, 8-0) stayed perfect in the Gopher Conference on Tuesday night at home.
Oswald also added 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Maggie Bruns drilled three 3-pointers to total 15 points and Bobbie Bruns paired 14 points with seven assists.
"We earned a hard fought win tonight against Medford at home," BP coach John Bruns said. "We did a great job defensively forcing tough shots and rebounding on the defensive end. We also did an excellent job on the offensive glass and earned many second and third chances."
Medford (5-3, 4-2) was able to trim the deficit to only four points early in the second half, before Maggie Bruns hit two of her 3-pointers to help Blooming Prairie re-establish its advantage.
The Tigers were paced offensively by Clara Kniefel's 12 points and Andrea Bock's 10 points.
Blooming Prairie stays at home Friday night against United South Central (1-10, 0-9) and Medford returns home to face NRHEG (4-8, 2-7).
Girls hockey
Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 0
A six-goal second period provided the Huskies with more than enough cushion to win their sixth consecutive game Tuesday night in Rochester.
For the game, Owatonna (10-1) fired 56 shots on net compared to only 14 for Rochester Century (4-7).
Olivia Herzog and Anna Herzog both scored twice for the Huskies, who also received a goal apiece from Samantha Bogen, Molly Achterkirch, Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch.
Olivia Herzog and Sarah Snitker both dished out a pair of assists as well. Bogen, Achterkirch, Lauren Borgerding, Grace Wolfe, Lillian Hunst and Anna Herzog all finished with one assist each.
Owatonna returns home Thursday night for a clash against Mankato East/Loyola (6-3-1).
Wrestling
Westfield 51, United South Central 19
Helped by six forfeits and a pair of falls from Hunter Simonson in the 106-pound weight class and Tyler Archer in the 182-pound weight class, the Razorbacks eased past the Rebels on Tuesday night in Blooming Prairie.
Lane Lembke also won by a 5-3 decision at 126.
Westfield next travels Thursday to NRHEG for a triangular that also includes St. Clair/Loyola.
Medford, Pine Island at Tri-City United
Medford lost 47-9 against Tri-City United on Tuesday night in Lonsdale, while the results for the Tigers against Pine Island were unavailable as of publication.
Against the Titans, Medford picked up a fall in the 285-pound weight class via Gavin Hermes. Josiah Hedensten was also able to claim a 5-3 decision the Tigers in the 170-pound weight class.
Medford returns home Thursday night for a dual meet against Maple River.
Byron 66, NRHEG 12
The Panthers ran into another tough opponent in the Bears Tuesday night. NRHEG's record stands at 6-10 following the loss.
"We like having the opportunity to wrestle in these out of conference matches sometimes. It is nice to wrestle against teams that have no relevance to our postseason," NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. "However, it is unfortunate that we are a bit too young to be competitive against a AA team that is in their situation. We had four or five good matches and had big wins from Annabelle Petsinger, and Ben Hagen...Our team is getting better, it is just tough to be as young as we are at the varsity level. We will keep working to improve."
Both Petsinger (120) and Hagen (220) won their matches by fall.
The Panthers return to the mat on Thursday where they will face off against Westfield and St.Clair-Mankato Loyola in a triangular at NRHEG High School.