Before the first wrestlers strolled to the center of the mat Friday night at Owatonna High School, a look at the lineup cards showed Class AAA No. 11-ranked Northfield possessed an early advantage against Class AAA No. 6-ranked Owatonna.
The Huskies were without a handful of typical starters — including three of their six preseason-ranked wrestlers — and while the Raiders were also down a couple bodies, five of their six ranked wrestlers were able to compete.
That all contributed to Owatonna's 48-18 defeat — a margin of victory for Northfield that's almost assuredly far greater than the actual gap between two teams that were separated by only one point in last season's Section 1AAA championship, when the Huskies upset the Raiders 28-27 to advance to state. In the second match of the triangular, Owatonna cruised to a 48-3 victory against Pine Island.
The majority of the points for the Huskies against the Raiders were via those three ranked wrestlers that did compete. Cael Robb claimed a 7-4 decision in the 120-pound weight class against Northfield's Beau Murphy in the only matchup of the night in which both wrestlers were ranked individually. Robb is slotted at No. 6 in the 113-pound weight class, while Murphy is No. 8 at 120.
Then, Jacob Reinardy (No. 7 at 145) won a 5-3 decision against Gavin Anderson in the 152-pound weight class, before second-ranked Landen Johnson earned six points via forfeit due to limited roster availability for the Raiders in the middle to upper weights.
The final six points of the night for Owatonna were provided by Abe Stockwell, who turned his opponent in the 220-pound weight class to win by fall.
The victory will be key going forward in the race for the Big 9 Conference title, since in the last two seasons the only Big 9 teams to beat either Northfield or Owatonna have been each other.
The Raiders and Huskies will meet once more in the regular season in a Jan. 29 triangular in Northfield that also includes Albert Lea, but that will be characterized as a non-conference matchup.
Before that, Owatonna will travel Saturday morning to compete in a triangular at Rochester John Marshall that also includes Byron.