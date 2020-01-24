STATEMENT VICTORY: Huskies seize control early, topple one of Big Nine's top teams

The Owatonna boys basketball team has displayed slow, but steady, incremental growth throughout the 2019-20 season.
The Huskies have taken care of business against lesser opponents and displayed spurts of high-level execution against the toughest teams on their schedule, but hadn’t earned that marquee win through the first month-and-a-half of the campaign.
Until Thursday.
Countering every punch delivered by Rochester Century and seizing control of the game in the early stages of the first half, Owatonna pulled away for a decisive 66-57 Big Nine Conference victory at the OHS gymnasium.
BIG PICTURE
The ramifications of such a win cannot be overstated. Not only did the Huskies move to the .500 mark at 7-7 overall and 5-5 in conference action, but completely detonated the middle portion of the unofficial Section 1-AAAA standings.
Bottom line, if Owatonna continues to play like it has over the last two weeks, the Huskies should not be counted out when it comes to earning a valuable home postseason game come early March.
As of Friday morning, Lakeville South appears to be running away with the top spot. The Cougars (12-2 overall) are one of the best teams in all of Class AAAA and should be considered the favorites moving forward.
After that, it’s a complete mess.
According to the latest standings listed on Minnesota-scores.net, Century maintains the second spot with a QRF ranking of 21 and is followed directly by Rochester Mayo (25) and Farmington (30), both of which have lost to the Panthers this season. Rochester John Marshall — which recently defeated Owatonna in overtime — stands in fifth and the Huskies in sixth.
OHS plays Mayo and John Marshall one more time apiece, but does not square off against Farmington, which is just 1-5 in its last six games.
The Rockets have yet to play the Spartans and are 0-for-1 against the Panthers.
Needless to say, the final three-plus weeks of the regular season are going to be fun.
ON THE FLOOR
The Huskies jumped out to a 6-4 advantage and slowly added to their lead as the first half progressed. Ty Creger triggered a 13-4 scoring spurt with a 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 52 seconds remaining before halftime, transforming a single-digit lead into an 11-point cushion (24-13) in a four-minute stretch.
The Panthers came out aggressive in the opening moments of the second half and climbed within three points at 36-33 just two minutes into the stanza.
Owatonna, though, quickly generated an 8-2 spurt to re-establish the halftime advantage of eight points and held on in the game’s tense final 10 minutes.
All five OHS starters contributed at least eight points, led by Evan Dushek’s 18 points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore big man has now posted a double-double in his last two games, scoring a combined 40 points and pulling down 21 rebounds in the span.
Payton Beyer continued his emergence over the last month and added 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brayden Williams drained two of his team-high three 3-pointers in the first half and chipped in 14 points and three assists.
Isaac Oppegard swished a pair of 3s and added eight points and two assists. Point guard Nolan Burmeister also scored eight points and finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
Though Owatonna allowed Century to connect on 52.4% of its shots in the first half, the Huskies out-scored the Panthers 18-3 from beyond the arc.
In the second half, it was Owatonna’s defense that shined. The Huskies held Century to just 10-for-28 (35.7%) from the field, which is especially remarkable considering how strong the Panthers started the period.
Jaden Wysocki led CHS with 22 points and three assists.
NOTES
Owatonna is now 4-1 in its last five games with its only loss in the span coming in overtime...The Panthers came into Thursday's contest riding a four-game winning streak...The 57 points were a season-low for Century.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna will have a chance to add another sectional win to its bucket on Saturday when it travels to Northfield for the first of two games against the Raiders this season. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
In its first season playing in the state’s largest classification, Northfield is 4-10 overall, 3-7 in the conference and 0-3 against sectional opponents.
Next week, the Huskies have a pair of games against Class AAA teams in state-ranked Mankato East on Tuesday and Albert Lea on Friday, Jan. 31.
Owatonna 66, Century 57
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 14, Payton Beyer 13, Nolan Burmeister 8, Isaac Oppegard 8, Evan Dushek 18, Ty Creger 3, Carson DeKam 2.