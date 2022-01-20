...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Owatonna senior guard Holly Buytaert (23) led the Huskies in scoring with 11 points in their 43-41 loss against Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Trailing by two points with the final seconds, the Owatonna girls basketball team moved the ball around and looked to get it down beneath the hoop, where they did most of their damage against Mankato West.
The ball found the hands of Owatonna’s leading-scorer Holly Buytaert, who got an open look at the hoop with four seconds left, but a whistle was blown for a travel call on Buytaert and gave the ball back to the Scarlets with four seconds on the clock.
Buytaert then came up with a steal on the ensuing inbound pass and quickly found Taylor Schlauderaff underneath the hoop.
Schaluderaff rushed to get a quick shot off to beat the buzzer, but the ball rolled around the rim and slipped off to seal the Huskies' 43-41 loss to the Scarlets.
Heading into halftime, the Huskies trailed by a single basket at 22-21 before coming out in the second half to pick up where things left off.
Both teams continued trading baskets before the Scarlets built up a seven-point lead at 32-25 with under 10 minutes left in the game. The Huskies promptly responded with a 14-0 run to go up 39-32 with just over four minutes left.
West clawed back to take a 40-39 lead with under two minutes remaining. A trio of free throws for the Scarlets and a layup for the Huskies brought them to the 43-41 score with seconds remaining.
Eight different players scored for Owatonna with Buytaert’s 11 points leading the team and senior center Audrey Simon following close behind with nine points.
Seniors Lexi Mendenhall, Hillary Haarstad, Avery Ahrens and Ari Shornock all recorded four points each. Senior forward Lauren Sommers added three points and junior guard Anni Moran added two points.
The Huskies outrebounded West 32-25 with Simon leading the team with five rebounds, followed by Buytaert and Mendenhall add four rebounds each and Haarstad and Shornock adding three rebounds each.
Owatonna will look to bounce back Saturday afternoon when it travels to Mankato to take on the Mankato East Cougars.