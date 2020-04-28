Clinging to the steep edge until the bitter end, players, coaches, fans and entire communities officially let go of any hope for a spring season after the Minnesota State High School League announced last Thursday that all extracurricular activities had been cancelled for the remainder of the 2020 academic year, affecting area baseball, softball, track and field, golf, lacrosse, tennis and clay target teams.
“It was emotional,” Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch said when talking about to the conversation he had with his coaches when he broke the news to them last week. “The kids are the top priority and these coaches care deeply for our student-athletes.”
The unprecedented decision wasn’t necessarily unexpected, but still sent shock-waves throughout the entire state. The nature of such action, which was not taken lightly by the MSHSL, is just the latest in a long list of extraordinary circumstances that have taken place since the COVID-19 outbreak first hit Minnesota’s borders in March.
The ramifications of killing an entire high school sports season are vast and wide-ranging. Attempting to analyze which group will be affected most is like trying to find a dry person in a rainstorm. Some will get drenched, others just a little damp, but no one can avoid the downpour.
“Many of our students and families spend the entire year preparing for their season,” said MSHSL board member Troy Stein. “Sports and activities are about so much more than the competitions and performances. They provide students with a sense of accomplishment, purpose and belonging. They also provide the community an opportunity to gather and rally around their school. Without that, I think it is fair to say we all feel a sense of loss.”
In the official statement by the MSHSL, the “cancellation applies to all forms of student participation in any League activity, athletics and fine arts. The section and state tournaments for each of the League’s spring activities are also cancelled.”
It is the second sentence in that paragraph that is the most important. The fact that the it specifically mentions the nullification of the section and state tournaments means the the League is not investigating ways to host these events later in the summer, which was never a realistic scenario in the first place. As of Monday, the governor’s "Stay At Home" order doesn’t expire until early May, meaning even an additional 30-day extension would all-but eliminate this possibility from a logistical standpoint anyway. Teams simply wouldn’t have been able to shoe-horn an entire season into a tiny six-week window if the quarantine were to stretched to early-June, for example. But, again, that is irrelevant since it has now been finalized that there will be no MSHSL-sponsored competition — in any form — in the spring 2020.
In the span of about a month and a half, teams have gone from making final preparations prior to the start of practice and tryouts, to being told that the entire campaign has been wiped away.
Though the safety and well-being of the student-athletes was at the very core of the decision, it doesn't make it any easier to accept that it's just...gone.
Players, coaches and fans alike will certainly miss those refreshing spring nights at the ballpark and long strolls through the rolling hills at the country club. They will have to deal without the excitement of cheering on the Owatonna lacrosse teams under the glow of the early-evening light.
For now, they will have to move on without the unique buzz that can only found at a jam-packed track and field meet and will eventually yearn for the predictable steamy afternoons at the MSHSL state competition hosted at Hamline University's on-campus stadium tucked into a tree-lined neighborhood in the northwest corner of St. Paul.
Gone is the “thwap” of tennis ball meeting racket and the unmistakable sound of shattering clay at the gun club.
No group of people is more deeply-affected by the loss of the entire season than the student-athletes themselves, and communities within Steele County have stepped up and discovered unique ways to recognize these young men and women that have been dealt a cruel hand by a dealer that has no mercy.
Aside from participating in the national “Be the Light” campaign, several Owatonna teams have added their own wrinkle. Abiding by social-distancing standards, the softball team took a lap around the field on the night they were supposed to open the season at Morehouse Park while dozens of vehicles flocked to Dartts Park on April 3 at 8:20 p.m. and parked around the complex as the stadium lights illuminated the snow-covered field for 20 minutes and 20 seconds in honor of the Class of 2020.
In Blooming Prairie, dozens of white and black signs were staked in front of the main entrance to the high school with “Blooming Prairie Class of 2020 Seniors” and “#allinthistogether” printed in bold lettering across the front. The baseball field also had “Class of 2020” spelled out on the outfield fence using bright yellow bulbs.
Though the spring season has officially ended, Achterkirch said his staff will remain in constant communication with their athletes for "social and emotional support."
Additionally, coaches should be given the clearance (if they haven't already) to continue formal instruction from afar for at least another month.
"We have been doing weekly e-mail to keep them active," Owatonna baseball coach Tate Cummins said in early-April. "We have them playing catch three days a week and getting 100 to 150 swings. We want them to get outside with someone and even just throw passes with a football. That’s really been it. Ultimately, it’s in their court the type of work they put in and coach (Jerry) Eggermont put together a nice plan that allows for strength building from home, so that's another element they have."
As for non-MSHSL leagues such as club softball and American Legion/VFW baseball, a few southern Minnesota umpires that spoke with the Owatonna People’s Press explained that they have been told that no final decision has been made in regards to the status of their upcoming seasons.
Though, the annual summer World Series scheduled for mid-August has been cancelled, teams are encouraged to check with their local posts "regarding play at the district and state level" according to the American Legion Baseball Facebook page.