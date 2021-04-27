Whether or not the wind will be blowing in Medford is never a question. The only question is in which direction it will be gusting.
On Monday evening, the wind blew in from the east at a steady 10-15 mph, running from the first base dug out of the visiting USC Rebels out to left of the Medford High School softball field, a gale which helped stoke the flames for the Tigers' already hot bats.
Medford handily defeated USC, 13-3, in five innings for their second straight 10-run win and to improve their record to 2-5 overall. The Tigers have outscored their opponents 31-11 and picked up 43 hits while surrendering only 17 over their last two contests.
"[I'm] very proud," Medford coach Sean Witter said of his team's offense after the game. "The bats have finally woken up. [We're] playing good defense and playing as a team. We kind of got a bunch of [the athletes] back. We had some girls out with COVID contact and then just being gone. We're finally playing our full lineup that we wanted to play from the beginning."
Every member of the Tigers' starting lineup converted at least two hits, with Lydia Krenske and Jenesis McGuire each grabbing three. Josies Schell and Witter as well as Grace Keller, Emily Chadwick and McGuire all laced doubles and combined to drive in six of the team's seven RBIs.
The Medford defense — particularly that of shortstop Krenske who converted a couple of web gems — was every bit as good as the offense, limiting the Rebels to three runs while committing only a single error.
"It goes a long way...making good plays and being good defensively behind your pitcher. Your pitcher's need that. [Pitcher Mackenzie Velishek] was struggling there for a little bit to hit the strike zone, but you play defense behind them and that goes a long ways [in winning]," Witter said of the Tiger defense.
Velishek ultimately pitched all five innings, striking out and walking four apiece to earn the win.
Medford returns to the diamond on Thursday in a matchup with the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Medford High School.