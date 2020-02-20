A three-goal second period sprung Rochester Century to a 5-1 victory over Owatonna in the Section 1AA quarterfinals Thursday in Rochester.
In a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals when the sixth-seeded Huskies upset the third-seeded Panthers 3-2 in double overtime, Rochester Century got 52 saves from goalie Tim Pundt to end any thoughts of Owatonna repeating the feat this year.
“I think we knew that it would be a good game,” Huskies head coach Josh Storm said. “We did it last year and thought we could do it again.”
But Pundt proved the difference, Storm said.
Fifth-seeded Owatonna (19-7) and the fourth-seeded Panthers (20-4-2) met twice in the regular season and Rochester Century defeated the Huskies by one goal each time to claim the Big 9 Conference title.
This time Gavin Anderson got the Panthers going by scoring three times while Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth and Isaiah Huber added goals.
Gunderson scored his first goal on the power play 3 minutes, 33 seconds into the second period after Owatonna outshot Rochester Century 22-9 in the first period. Huber scored with 1:47 left in the period and Gunderson got his second goal with 16 seconds left in the period.
“We played tighter there and made two little mistakes and they ended up going up 3-0,” Storm said.
Then in a blink of an eye the Panthers had a 4-0 lead with Bielenberg-Howarth scored 54 seconds into the third period.
Tanner Stendel finally solved Pundt in the third period with a power-play goal at 12:06 with assists from Austin Mundt and Wyatt Oldefendt to make it 4-1.
Gunderson added an empty-net goal at 13:40 to get his hat trick.
The Huskies went 1-for-4 on the power play and killed 2 of 3 power plays.
It ended a campaign for Owatonna that saw the team hit the second-most season wins in program history. The Huskies will graduate goalie Zach Wiese, who made 24 saves in the loss, along with Mundt and Collin Pederson.
Rochester Century faces top-seeded Lakeville South, which defeated Rochester Mayo 9-1, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Rochester.