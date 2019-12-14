CHANHASSEN — Eight individuals placed in the top three of their respective weight classes to spearhead a first-place performance by the Owatonna wrestling team on Saturday afternoon at the Ethan Herman Invite in Chanhassen.
Three Huskies finished at the top of the podium and accounted for a major chunk of Owatonna’s 210.5 points. Wayzata provided a consistent push all day and finished in a close second with 207.5 points. Hutchinson ended in a distant third with 133.
“Overall, we wrestled great,” Owatonna head coach Adam Woitalla said. “We went out and got bonus points in the early rounds and we wrestled back for third and fifth, which allowed us to win today. It was just a great team win. All-in-all we were very happy. Good-solid effort today.”
What made the Huskies’ performance especially impressive was the fact that four starters did not make the trip for a variety of reasons and two weight classes, 138 and 182, were left open.
Second-ranked Cael Robb continued his early-season tear by winning the 106-pound bracket while teammates Jerez Autridge (145) and Landen Johnson (152) also captured gold.
Chase Dallman (132), Andrew Nirk (160) and Isaiah Noeldner (285) each lost in the championship round while Kanin Hable (126) and Matt Seykora (170) both won their final match of the day and finished in third.
After receiving an opening-round bye, Robb cleared his way to the title round with consecutive pins before defeating Wayzata’s Eli Wald, 8-0, in the finals. The freshman is now 9-0 on the season.
Fellow state-ranked individual, Landen Johnson, notched a marquee victory in his championship bout, shutting out the state’s No. 4-ranked grappler, Bryce Dagel, at 145-pounds, 6-0. Dagel, a junior, came into the match with a 9-1 record. Fourth-ranked Johnson (152 pounds) moves to 8-1 overall.
Autridge ended his day with a bang, pinning Minnetonka’s Gabe Schumacher in the championship match at 145 pounds. He also defeated Jaxon Lang of Redwood Valley in the quarterfinals and Payton Jepsen of Hutch in the semifinals.
Noeldner saw his season-opening unbeaten streak come to an end after No. 4-ranked (Class AA), Kaleb Haase, pinned him in the first-place match at heavyweight. Before the defeat, the Owatonna senior had racked up back-to-back pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Even with the loss, it is almost a forgone conclusion Noeldner will elevate into the top 10 individual rankings come Dec. 21 as he entered Saturday’s competition having gone 3-0 against state-ranked individuals, highlighted by a pin of No. 3-ranked Zander Rusert of Winona. He had also defeated No. 9 Nick Lopez, twice — once by 7-1 decision and once by fall.
Dallman put together his finest three-match stretch of the young season, starting the day with consecutive wins over Jace Cacka of Glencoe-Silver Lake and Adam Cherne of Wayzata by fall and decision, respectively. In the title round, he pushed undefeated Tristian Lang of Hutchinson to the brink before ultimately succumbing, 5-3.
Andrew Nirk started his day with back-to-back pins at 160 but his day ended on his back against Keegan Lemke of G-SL.
Ethan Herman Invite
Team scores: Owatonna 210.5, Wayzata 207.5, Hutchinson 133, Minnetonka 113, Mankato West 106, Glencoe-Silver Lake 99, Eden Prairie 93, Lakeville North 88, Osseo 88, Redwood Valley 77, Chaska/Chanhassen 57, Minneapolis Washburn 17
Owatonna results: 106 Cael Robb (1st place); 113 Owen Thorn (5th); 113 Jake Gronli (6th); 120 Max Dixon (DNP); 126 Kanin Hable (3rd); 132 Chase Dallman (2nd); 145 Jerez Autridge (2nd); 152 Landen Johnson (1st); 160 Andrew Nirk (2nd); 170 Matt Seykora (3rd); 195 Quincey Price (4th); 220 Luke Effertz (6th); 285 Isaiah Noeldner (2nd)