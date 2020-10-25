On paper, eighth-seeded Lakeville South entered the Section 1-AA championship game as the underdog against second-seeded Owatonna.
However, when all was said and done, the Cougars’ one-sided victory simply didn’t feel like any upset.
Lakeville South was simply the better team on Saturday afternoon.
Having already dispatched top-seeded Rochester Century in the postseason opener and taken down fellow conference opponent, No. 5 Farmington, in the section semifinals, the Cougars cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Huskies on a frigid afternoon at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
South progressively tilted the pitch in its favor from the opening whistle and blew the game open early in the second half, turning a somewhat tenuous one-goal lead into a commanding 3-0 advantage within the first four minutes of the second half.
Grace Ebbighausen was the chief offensive catalyst for the Cougars, scoring the first two goals of the contest — netting the game-winner just 63 seconds after intermission — and helped secure the school’s second consecutive section championship and sixth in the 15-year history of the program.
Lakeville South — which entered the postseason with a 1-7-3 record playing in the tough, Class AA-only South Suburban Conference — padded its lead when Grace Plucinek netted a goal in the 43rd minute and made it 4-0 when Lexi Johnson scored a goal on her own rebound from in close at the 23:32-mark.
Ezra Oien tallied Owatonna’s only goal in the second half, her 16th of the season. The talented forward will enter her junior season next year having scored 28 goals as an underclassman.
As a team, the Huskies finish the memorable 2020 campaign with a 9-3-1 record and entered the section championship having gone undefeated in its previous nine contests.
Since taking over last season, head coach Nate Gendron has compiled a 21-9-1 overall record, secured one conference title and guided the program to its first section championship game since 2005.
Seniors Libby Janka, Syd Hunst, Lily Sampson, Lauren Borgerding, Sarah Kingland, Anna Herzog, Hailey Fox, Emma Dahnert and Greta Korbel played their final game for OHS on Saturday.