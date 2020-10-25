Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW COULD IMPACT TRAVEL THIS MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA... LIGHT SNOW IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST FOR A FEW HOURS ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PART OF MINNESOTA. 1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE, WHICH COULD LEAD TO SLICK ROADS. PLEASE DRIVE SLOWLY AND WITH CAUTION.