Owatonna wrestling took part in the 2021 Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament hosted Saturday morning at Chanhassen High School, where the Huskies finished second place in the team standings with 167.5 points. Wayzata finished in first place with 188.0 team points.
The second-place finish was powered by individual titles from junior Cael Robb (138-pound weight class) and senior Landen Johnson (160).
Lane Karsten (113), Trey Hiatt (120) and Michael Reinardy (132) finished as the runners-up in their respective brackets. Donoven Sorenson (106) finished in third, Michael Bobo (145) finished in fourth and Rian Grunwald (113), Jake Gronli (126) and Kanin Hable (132) all finished in fifth.
Also competing for the Huskies was Mason Klemmensen (152), Jacob Reinardy (170), Blake Fitcher (182), Benjamin Schwartz (195) and Mason Krampitz (285).
RESULTS:
The results for the Ethan Herman Memorial Tournament were posted by Track Wrestling.
106
Donoven Sorenson (4-2) placed third and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Donoven Sorenson (Owatonna) 4-2 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Donoven Sorenson (Owatonna) 4-2 won by major decision over Abram Anderson (Rosemount) 2-3 (MD 14-2)
Semifinal - Stephen Dragos (Chaska-Chan Stormhawks) 4-1 won by major decision over Donoven Sorenson (Owatonna) 4-2 (MD 14-3)
3rd Place Match - Donoven Sorenson (Owatonna) 4-2 won by major decision over Robert Wicks (Mankato West) 3-5 (MD 8-0)
113
Lane Karsten (2-3) placed second and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Lane Karsten (Owatonna) 2-3 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Lane Karsten (Owatonna) 2-3 won by fall over Kamdyn Saulter (Rosemount) 1-4 (Fall 2:25)
Semifinal - Lane Karsten (Owatonna) 2-3 won by fall over Ryder Jacobs (Irondale) 1-2 (Fall 1:48)
1st Place Match - Vance Barz (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 8-1 won by decision over Lane Karsten (Owatonna) 2-3 (Dec 7-1)
Rian Grunwald (1-1) placed fifth.
Champ. Round 1 - Rian Grunwald (Owatonna) 1-1 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Brody Ruschmeier (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) 6-4 won by tech fall over Rian Grunwald (Owatonna) 1-1 (TF-1.5 2:32 (15-0))
Cons. Round 2 - Rian Grunwald (Owatonna) 1-1 received a bye
Cons. Semi - Rian Grunwald (Owatonna) 1-1 received a bye
5th Place Match - Rian Grunwald (Owatonna) 1-1 won by decision over Kamdyn Saulter (Rosemount) 1-4 (Dec 3-0)
120
Trey Hiatt (5-1) placed second and scored 19.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Trey Hiatt (Owatonna) 5-1 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Trey Hiatt (Owatonna) 5-1 won by major decision over Sean Feiten (Wayzata) 2-7 (MD 12-4)
Semifinal - Trey Hiatt (Owatonna) 5-1 won by decision over Ty Saulter (Rosemount) 4-3 (Dec 6-2)
1st Place Match - Alex Artmann (Elk River) 3-0 won by decision over Trey Hiatt (Owatonna) 5-1 (Dec 3-1)
126
Jake Gronli (4-3) placed fifth and scored 17.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jake Gronli (Owatonna) 4-3 won by fall over Dylan Austad (Chaska-Chan Stormhawks) 0-4 (Fall 0:53)
Quarterfinal - Victor Franco (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 5-0 won by fall over Jake Gronli (Owatonna) 4-3 (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Round 2 - Jake Gronli (Owatonna) 4-3 won by fall over Aiden Herbst (Buffalo) 0-2 (Fall 2:14)
Cons. Semi - Jake Gronli (Owatonna) 4-3 won by fall over Caden Truebenbach (Mankato West) 3-4 (Fall 2:41)
5th Place Match - Jake Gronli (Owatonna) 4-3 won by fall over Josh McAnally (Minnetonka) 2-2 (Fall 0:45)
Jack Sorenson (3-5) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Jack Sorenson (Owatonna) 3-5 won by decision over Aiden Herbst (Buffalo) 0-2 (Dec 7-0)
Quarterfinal - Elijah Wald (Wayzata) 6-3 won by major decision over Jack Sorenson (Owatonna) 3-5 (MD 10-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Jack Sorenson (Owatonna) 3-5 won by decision over Dylan Austad (Chaska-Chan Stormhawks) 0-4 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Semi - Josh McAnally (Minnetonka) 2-2 won by decision over Jack Sorenson (Owatonna) 3-5 (Dec 4-0)
132
Michael Reinardy (6-1) placed second and scored 22.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Michael Reinardy (Owatonna) 6-1 won by fall over Aidan Burgett (Hopkins) 4-6 (Fall 1:12)
Quarterfinal - Michael Reinardy (Owatonna) 6-1 won by decision over Michael Gillette (Chaska-Chan Stormhawks) 2-3 (Dec 8-7)
Semifinal - Michael Reinardy (Owatonna) 6-1 won by fall over Andrew Larson (Wayzata) 6-3 (Fall 5:54)
1st Place Match - Alex Braun (Woodbury) 7-0 won by injury default over Michael Reinardy (Owatonna) 6-1 (Inj. 1:20)
Kanin Hable (6-3) placed fifth.
Champ. Round 1 - Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 6-3 won by fall over Angel Casallas (Minnetonka) 0-2 (Fall 3:23)
Quarterfinal - Gavin Hilyar (Elk River) 2-2 won by decision over Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 6-3 (Dec 16-9)
Cons. Round 2 - Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 6-3 won by fall over Aidan Burgett (Hopkins) 4-6 (Fall 0:48)
Cons. Semi - Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 6-3 won by decision over Matthew Carlson (Buffalo) 1-3 (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match - Kanin Hable (Owatonna) 6-3 won by decision over Gabe Nelson (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 5-2 (Dec 9-4)
138
Cael Robb (7-0) placed first and scored 26.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cael Robb (Owatonna) 7-0 won by tech fall over Brayden Ness (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 1-7 (TF-1.5 5:03 (18-1))
Quarterfinal - Cael Robb (Owatonna) 7-0 won by decision over Devin Steinhaus (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 4-1 (Dec 7-0)
Semifinal - Cael Robb (Owatonna) 7-0 won by fall over Carson Bockenhauer (Irondale) 5-7 (Fall 2:49)
1st Place Match - Cael Robb (Owatonna) 7-0 won by major decision over Peter Barrett (Minnetonka) 2-1 (MD 11-1)
145
Michael Bobo (1-2) placed fourth and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Michael Bobo (Owatonna) 1-2 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Michael Bobo (Owatonna) 1-2 won by fall over Kyler Johnston (Irondale) 0-2 (Fall 1:32)
Semifinal - Riley Kane (East Ridge) 5-5 won by decision over Michael Bobo (Owatonna) 1-2 (Dec 8-1)
3rd Place Match - Diego Pitt (Minnetonka) 3-1 won by major decision over Michael Bobo (Owatonna) 1-2 (MD 9-1)
152
Mason Klemmensen (0-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Shelby Fischer Lund (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 5-1 won by fall over Mason Klemmensen (Owatonna) 0-2 (Fall 2:35)
Cons. Round 1 - Mason Klemmensen (Owatonna) 0-2 received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Jacobee Scherber (Buffalo) 4-2 won by major decision over Mason Klemmensen (Owatonna) 0-2 (MD 14-1)
160
Landen Johnson (7-0) placed first and scored 28.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 7-0 won by fall over Iyad Mahfouz (Woodbury) 0-2 (Fall 0:34)
Quarterfinal - Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 7-0 won by fall over Devin Williams (Osseo) 1-2 (Fall 0:44)
Semifinal - Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 7-0 won by fall over Jace Cacka (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) 7-2 (Fall 3:42)
1st Place Match - Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 7-0 won by decision over Owen Herbst (Buffalo) 5-1 (Dec 3-2)
170
Jacob Reinardy (4-3) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) 4-3 won by fall over Jacob Grudinski (Rosemount) 2-4 (Fall 0:41)
Quarterfinal - Jacory Bates (Eden Prairie) 3-1 won by decision over Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) 4-3 (Dec 10-5)
Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) 4-3 won by major decision over Azeil Bestmen (Irondale) 4-4 (MD 14-3)
Cons. Semi - Sam Marx (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 5-2 won by decision over Jacob Reinardy (Owatonna) 4-3 (Dec 4-2)
182
Blake Fitcher (1-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Blake Fitcher (Owatonna) 1-4 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Tate Link (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 5-1 won by major decision over Blake Fitcher (Owatonna) 1-4 (MD 16-3)
Cons. Round 2 - Senowa Baek (Irondale) 6-5 won by decision over Blake Fitcher (Owatonna) 1-4 (Dec 4-2)
195
Benjamin Schwartz (3-2) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Benjamin Schwartz (Owatonna) 3-2 received a bye
Quarterfinal - Aidan Wayne (Osseo) 5-1 won by fall over Benjamin Schwartz (Owatonna) 3-2 (Fall 1:19)
Cons. Round 2 - Benjamin Schwartz (Owatonna) 3-2 received a bye
Cons. Semi - Julian Berg (Eden Prairie) 2-2 won by fall over Benjamin Schwartz (Owatonna) 3-2 (Fall 0:22)
285
Mason Krampitz (1-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Prentiss Derrick (Chaska-Chan Stormhawks) 3-3 won by fall over Mason Krampitz (Owatonna) 1-4 (Fall 5:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Mason Krampitz (Owatonna) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Tenzin Lhawang (Irondale) 5-3 won by fall over Mason Krampitz (Owatonna) 1-4 (Fall 2:09)