The Owatonna Husky wrestling team advanced to 13-4 on the season Thursday night after defeating a sound Farmington Tigers squad, 36-26. The win is Owatonna's sixth in a row and their eighth in their last nine duals.
It was a back-and-forth, high energy affair with Farmington coming on top in more than half of the individual matches; however, Owatonna's ability to pick up falls in key moments ultimately gave them enough points to propel them to victory.
"I was really proud," Owatonna coach Adam Woitalla said of his team's performance. "When you look at the score, out of 14 weight-classes, we only won six. And we still won the dual. That says a lot about us battling as a team."
The Huskies began by taking three of the first four matches, all by fall. Trey Hiatt started off the night by winning the 106-lb weight-class and was followed in victory by Cael Robb (120) and Kanin Hable (126). However, the Tigers would slowly begin to claw away at their 14-point deficit, winning the next three matches by decision, cutting the lead to 18-13.
Jacob Reinardy would stop Owatonna's bleeding in the 152-lb weight-class, winning by fall, which was immediately followed by a Farmington forfeit of the 160-lb match. But once again the Tigers refused to submit and rattled off wins in the 170, 182, and 195-lb weight-classes by decision, major decision, and fall, respectively. A double-forfeit in the 220-lb match left the score 30-26 with only the height-weight bout remaining.
Abe Stockwell didn't let the pressure of the moment get the better of him, though, winning by fall shortly after the referee blew his whistle. As he left the mat into the mosh pit that was his energetic and amped-up teammates, a primal shout exploded from his maw followed by a full-chested, "Let's go!"
"As a coach, it really saves my blood pressure and anxiety when [Stockwell] can just go out there and get the job done," Woitalla said. "More importantly, I'm just so proud of Abe. To be able to step up in that moment, it's not easy. Stepping out in the center, knowing that it's all on you and handling that pressure. And he handled it great, went out there and took care of business. I'm so happy he got that moment to really shine."
Owatonna's ability to fight and frequently avoid losing by fall was key to their victory.
"[G]etting bonus points and saving bonus points. That's kind of what we've preached all season," Woitalla said. "I'm really happy for these guys to get a good, solid team win."
The Huskies will return to the mat on Thursday, Feb. 18 when they will take on Albert Lea (7-7) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa (5-2) as part of a triangular. Duals will begin at 5 p.m.