MANKATO — This one might sting a little more than usual.
Though every loss is going to cause some level of pain, dropping a game on the road against an undefeated team during a conference-only schedule in a matchup where your opponent “struggles to get the ball across midfield” is going to be a bit harder to shake.
“Tough, just a tough game,” Owatonna coach Bob Waypa said of his team that lost 2-1 to Mankato West on Thursday night. “In a sense, we dominated for start to finish and played about as well as we have in a long time. In theory, this shouldn’t have been a contest.”
Waypa said the Scarlets registered less than five scoring chances all night — converting on two of them — while estimating his team manufactured somewhere between 20 and 25 “good looks at the net.”
“We even missed a PK,” Waypa said. “It was just one of those games where we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
After Mankato West got on the board first with roughly 26 minutes remaining in the first half, Owatonna eventually drew even in the 55th minute when Zack Kirsch converted a header on a pass from Lane Versteeg.
“Just a great cross and a great finish,” Waypa said. “After that, all the momentum was on our side — and other than having a big lead — we were playing about as well as I could have asked. But you have to credit West, they packed it in and made it tough for us. They countered and created a couple chances, and that was the difference.”
Adding to the disappointing nature of the loss is the fact that it came just two days after a satisfying 1-0 victory over Rochester Century to open the season.
The setback also drops Owatonna into a jumbled logjam of fellow Big Nine Conference teams with one loss in the early standings.
Mankato West, meanwhile, becomes the first team to reach three wins and stands alone atop the league at 3-0-0.
Owatonna won’t be in action again until Thursday, Sept. 10 when they host Mankato East (1-0-1) at 7 p.m. The Cougars tied Winona, 1-1, last Saturday and defeated Albert Lea, 2-0, on Tuesday night.