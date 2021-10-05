Blooming Prairie starting quarterback and cornerback Drew Kittelson made the announcement as to what his future holds in store, both for his football career and his education.
The Swiss army knife for the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms made the announcement via Twitter that he was committing to play wide receiver for the Mavericks of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“I’m excited to announce that I have committed to play football and further pursue my academics at Minnesota State Mankato! Thank you to my coaches, family and friends that have helped me get to this point! #rollmavs” Kittelson said in his announcement post on Twitter.
At the collegiate level, the Mavericks are bringing in a big new wide out, with Kittelson standing at 6 foot 4 inches and 185 pounds.
Despite moving to receiver when he goes to MNSU, Kittelson can do it all on the field for the Awesome Blossoms.
In his stint as a Blossom, Kittelson has shown that he is a danger to opposing defenses with his arm through the air and his legs on the ground, along with his ability to catch passes and cover opposing receivers while playing corner on defense.
As well as being one of the senior leaders on a Blooming Prairie team that’s been running through their Class 2A competition, Blossoms head coach Chad Gimbel knows what a player like Kittelson brings to the field.
“The poise, the confidence, everybody believes in him, everyone around him has confidence,” Gimbel said. “He can deliver the ball, he can run the ball, he’s a true dual-threat.”
For Kittelson, the transition to receiver started over summer camps that he attended for the Mavericks.
As for the decision to play for Minnesota State, a couple of different factors were built in.
For starters, the Mavericks have another Blooming Prairie connection on the roster that helped with persuading the current quarterback — red shirt tight end Gabe Hagen, who is a friend of Kittelson.
Outside of the Blooming Prairie connection, other factors that helped build toward his commitment were attending a game day for the Mavericks, the feel of the Mankato campus, as well as the close proximity to home, only being an hour drive away from Blooming Prairie, allowing Kittelson to stay close to family and friends.
The Mavericks’ coaching staff also played a big role in his decision, as it stayed in close contact with the high school star.
“I really like the coaches; they really seemed interested since day one,” Kittelson said. “They text me almost every day, send me good luck and stuff.”
Kittelson knows what the path has in store for him when he eventually moves on to the college ranks.
Coming in as a freshman, he aspires to be a good, supportive teammate while he learns the Mavericks offense. He aspires to become one of the starting receivers once he matures a little more and comes into his own as a receiver, likely as an upperclassman.
But as a class of 2020 commit, Kittelson still has his senior season with the Blossoms, which are in the midst of an undefeated season in their Class AA debut after bumping up from Class A.
As the Blossoms hunt for a AA championship to one up their 2019 A championship, Gimbel is able to reflect what a player like Drew Kittelson means to his group.
“He means everything to the boys and to the team,” Gimbel said. “We’re getting exactly what we wanted from him and truly a little more. He’s just really grown into the position of leadership.”