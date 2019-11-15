MINNEAPOLIS — Lakeville North’s reign as big-school champions came to and end following a 31-21 loss to Champlin Park in the Class 6A state semifinals on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Rebels’ quarterback Jaice Miller completed 20 of 32 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior also rushed for 37 yards and scored two touchdowns in sending Champlin Park (10-1) into the championship game for the first time since 2002. That season, and in 1998, the Rebels finished as the Class 5A runner-up.
Panther’ quarterback RaJa Nelson, who converted from running back this season, rushed for 170 yards on 31 carries and all ree touchdowns for the Panthers (10-2).
Lakeville North trailed 21-7 at halftime but drew within seven points when Nelson found daylight on the outside and scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out with 2 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
With both defenses refusing to budge to begin the final stanza, the Rebels finally broke through late and pounded through a 32-yard field goal with 4:01 on the block before providing the dagger with a 41-yard touchdown run by Miller roughly a minute later.
The Panthers added a short touchdown late in the fourth quarter to cement the final score.
Champlin Park will play either Lakeville South or Wayzata in the Class 6A championship game on Nov. 30.
Class 4A: SMB 22, Hutchinson 16
In a matchup of the top-two ranked teams in Class 4A, it was the Wolfpack that emerged on top in a game that was ended on a controversial call.
With the Tigers driving deep into SMB territory late in the fourth quarter, the ball slipped out of Russell Corrigan’s hand and looped forward before falling to the turf. Originally ruled as an incomplete pass, the officials reviewed the play and revered the call to a fumble, effectively ending the game and sending the Wolfpack to their second consecutive state championship game.
SMB (12-0) snapped a late tie when senior quarterback Jalen Suggs hit junior Savion Robinson on a 14-yard scoring strike with 50 seconds remaining in regulation time. Just more than four minutes earlier, Hucthinson (11-1) forged a tie behind a 15-yard scoring run by senior Corrigan.
Suggs — a high-level Division I basketball recruit — rushed for 88 yards on 20 carries, and completed 16 of 27 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior running back Tyler Schiller paced Hutchinson with 128 yards on 25 carries.
SMB will look to make it back-to-back Class 4A titles and will play either Winona or Rocori.
Class 2A: Minneapolis North 44, Paynesville 32
Minneapolis North, playing in the state tournament for the sixth consecutive season, earned a spot in the Prep Bowl championship game for the second time since 2016
Dynamic junior running back Terrance Kamara rushed for 205 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Polars (12-0). His 25-yard scoring run with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in regulation time gave Minneapolis North an insurance score after the Bulldogs (10-2) had pulled to within 38-32 on a 21-yard scoring pass from quarterback Grady Fuchs to wide receiver Levi Bast.
Fuchs completed 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and threw three touchdowns for Paynesville.
Minneapolis North — which won the Class A state championship in 2016 — will play Caledonia on Nov. 29 at roughly 1 p.m. in the state championship game.
9-Man: Hancock 65, Mountain Iron-Buhl 32
Hancock earned its first berth in a Prep Bowl championship game following a convincing victory over in the first of four games on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Senior running back Tyler Timmerman powered the Owls (13-0) with 240 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. He added one reception for 61 yards that went for six points. He also found the end zone on a 75-yard kickoff return. Quarterback Preston Rohloff chipped in 227 yards passing and three touchdowns, his long scoring strike an 85-yard connection with senior receiver Daniel Milander.
Dillon Drake powered Mountain Iron-Buhl (10-2) with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown.
FRIDAY
9-Man: Mountain Lake Area 45, Win-E-Mac 6
Mountain Lake Area will play for the Class Nine-Man title for the second consecutive season following its decisive victory over Win-E-Mac
Quarterback Abraham Stoesz and junior running back Mace Herrig powered a ground attack that compiled 349 rushing yards foe MLA. Stoesz rushed for 183 yards and scored two touchdowns, while Herrig added 100 yards in 10 tries with three touchdowns.
Senior running back Nathan Fortmann scored the lone touchdown for the Patriots (12-1) on a 5-yard run.
The victory sends the Wolverines (13-0) into the Prep Bowl championship game against Hancock (13-0) on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Class AA: Caledonia 43, Barnesville 12
Caledonia took another step toward becoming just the second school in the Prep Bowl era to win five consecutive state championships following a blowout victory over the Trojans.
Senior quarterback Noah King sparked the top-ranked Warriors (13-0) by completing 13 of 25 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 34 yards and tacked on two other TDs on the ground.
Junior quarterback Adam Tonsfelt rushed for 173 yards on 33 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Barnesville.
Caledonia, the four-time defending state champion, will take on Minneapolis North on Friday, Nov. 29 for the chance at equaling the mark of five consecutive state titles captured by Stephen-Argyle from 2003-2007 when the Storm dominated the Class Nine-Man field. Eden Prairie won four big-school championships from 2011-14.
Class 5A: Chaska 34, Coon Rapids 14
Chaska’s prodigious rushing attack was complimented by a balanced passing game as the Hawks plowed their way to their first state championship game since 1974.
CHS, which lost to Owatonna in last season’s state quarterfinals, chewed of 240 yards on the ground and added another 147 yards through the air in a game that the Hawks led 17-0 at halftime.
Stevo Klotz paced the Hawks with 103 yards on just 15 carries and scored two touchdowns while Grif Wurtz completed 7 of 12 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.
Nic Snuggerud — who led Chaska with 119 yards on four catches — nailed a 52-yard field goal right before halftime, which was unofficially noted as the third-longest in MSHSL history.
Jake Van Hulzen and David Geebli each scored one touchdown for Coon Rapids (8-4), which might have played its final game in Class 5A after petitioning to be shifted down from Class 6A before last season. The school currently has an enrollment (1,775) greater than six Class 6A schools.