NRHEG sophomore guard Daxter Lee returns to the Panthers as their leader in points, rebounds and three point percentage from last season. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Isaiah Lundberg, 4th year.

Assistant coaches: Hunter Eustice, 2nd year, Tyler Schlaak, 4th year.

ROSTER

Jack Olson, 12th grade, Forward

Porter Peterson, 12th grade, Guard

Jaxon Beck, 12th Grade, Forward

Benjamin Schoenrock, 12th Grade, Forward

Tyrone Wilson, 12th grade, Guard

Connor Nelson, 11th grade, Guard

Charlie Nissen, 11th Grade, Guard

Brady Schlaak, 11th Grade, Center

Daxter Lee, 10th grade, Guard

Sam Olson, 10th Grade, Guard

William Tuttle, 10th Grade, Forward

KEY RETURNERS

Daxter Lee (leader in points 14.7, rebounds 6.2, 3-point % at 36% from a season ago)

Jack Olson

Porter Peterson

Jaxon Beck

Tyrone Wilson

PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

William Tuttle

Sam Olson

2020-21 SEASON RECAP

The Panthers are coming of a season where they finished with a 5-9 record in Gopher Conference play and finished sixth overall in conference standings. They were placed as the No. 6 seed in the Section 2AA boys basketball tournament and lost 93-46 to Maple River in the opening round.

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK

“I expect us to hopefully finish in the top 3 or 4 in our conference this year. I hope to finish in the top 3 in our sub section,” said head coach Isaiah Lundberg.

The Panthers return a valuable core of players from their previous season and can rely on that experience moving into the upcoming basketball season.

COMPETITION

We should be competitive with every team we play in our conference and sub section. We have good experience coming back, so hopefully we can put it together this year.

Maple River is the favorite for both conference and sub section, they are going to be very good and return everyone.

