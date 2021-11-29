COACHES
Head coach: Isaiah Lundberg, 4th year.
Assistant coaches: Hunter Eustice, 2nd year, Tyler Schlaak, 4th year.
ROSTER
Jack Olson, 12th grade, Forward
Porter Peterson, 12th grade, Guard
Jaxon Beck, 12th Grade, Forward
Benjamin Schoenrock, 12th Grade, Forward
Tyrone Wilson, 12th grade, Guard
Connor Nelson, 11th grade, Guard
Charlie Nissen, 11th Grade, Guard
Brady Schlaak, 11th Grade, Center
Daxter Lee, 10th grade, Guard
Sam Olson, 10th Grade, Guard
William Tuttle, 10th Grade, Forward
KEY RETURNERS
Daxter Lee (leader in points 14.7, rebounds 6.2, 3-point % at 36% from a season ago)
Jack Olson
Porter Peterson
Jaxon Beck
Tyrone Wilson
PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
William Tuttle
Sam Olson
2020-21 SEASON RECAP
The Panthers are coming of a season where they finished with a 5-9 record in Gopher Conference play and finished sixth overall in conference standings. They were placed as the No. 6 seed in the Section 2AA boys basketball tournament and lost 93-46 to Maple River in the opening round.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
“I expect us to hopefully finish in the top 3 or 4 in our conference this year. I hope to finish in the top 3 in our sub section,” said head coach Isaiah Lundberg.
The Panthers return a valuable core of players from their previous season and can rely on that experience moving into the upcoming basketball season.
COMPETITION
We should be competitive with every team we play in our conference and sub section. We have good experience coming back, so hopefully we can put it together this year.
Maple River is the favorite for both conference and sub section, they are going to be very good and return everyone.