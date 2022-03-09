The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers saw their season come to an early end Tuesday night with a 69-64 loss to the Waseca Bluejays in the opening round of the Section 2AA playoffs.
According to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers had some issues with turnovers and seeing some shots close to the hoop not falling and it put them into a 32-18 hole at halftime.
“Our defense was OK for the most part and they had guys make shots from the outside with hands in their faces,” Lundberg said.
The Panthers sunk deeper into the hole to start the second half, but began to climb their way out of the whole and brought the game within single digits a few times before making it a five point game.
A turnover helped Waseca pull ahead and despite another late push to tie, time wasn’t on the Panthers side and NRHEG closed its season with its loss in the first round of the playoffs.
“We got more good looks and this time we made them and we did a much better job of getting fouled and going to the free throw and we made them also,” Lundberg said.
Seniors Porter Peterson and Tyrone Wilson closed out their final basketball games in a NRHEG jersey by leading the Panthers with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Wilson and 20 points and five rebounds for Peterson.
Daxter Lee added 18 points, Jack Olson had two points and six rebounds and Jaxon Beck had two points.
NRHEG finished with a final record of 15-11, which marks the first winning season for the Panthers since they went 24-4 during the 2017-18 season and nearly doubles the amount of wins combined from the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
With the loss, the Panthers say farewell to their senior core of Peterson, Wilson, Jack Olson, Jaxon Beck and Ben Schoenrock.
“I just want to finish with how proud I am of not only my seniors for their hard work, but also for this team that never quit at any point during the season in games and always found a way to get back into games and usually took the lead in these situations,” Lundberg said.