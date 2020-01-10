BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Megan Oswald’s huge night help carry the Blooming Prairie girls basketball team to a 69-40 nonconference win over Lyle-Pacelli on Thursday night.
After “getting off to a slow start” according to BP coach John Bruns, the Awesome Blossoms broke free from a tight halftime deficit (26-22) and turned the game into a lop-sided affair by out-scoring the Athletics 40-18 in the second half.
Oswald scored a season-high 28 points and added a game-high 11 rebounds. Maggie Bruns swished a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points while Julia Worke pulled down 10 rebounds.
Blooming Prairie 69, Lyle-Pacelli 40
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 8, Bobbie Bruns 8 (6 assists), Anna Kittelson 2, Maren Forystek 2, Maya Lembke 4, Baylee Sorensen 4, Julia Worke 5 (10 rebounds), Allison Krohnberg 4, Anna Pauly 4, Megan Oswald 28 (11 rebounds).