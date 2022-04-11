The Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams started their 2022 season by hitting the road to Irondale High School to take part in the Knights Under the Lights, where both teams secured first-place finishes.
The boys finished with 272 team points and the girls finished with 224 team points with Forest Lake boys (155) and girls (208) trailing behind them in second place.
Justin Gleason had a strong showing for the boys with a pair of first-place finishes in the 200m dash with the top time of 23.06 seconds and in the long jump at 21-05.00.
Ryan Gregory (23.33), Tanner Stendel (23.58) and Johnathan LaDuke (24.50) finished in second, third and fifth place respectively behind Gleason in the 200m. In the long jump, Max Zirngible (20-07.00) finished in second and Stendel (20-02.00) finished in third.
The Huskies also saw Carter Johnson take first place in the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.11 seconds and Isaac Miller in second with a time of 17.42. The 4x200 (1:32.92) and 4x400 (3:45.00) relay teams also finished in first place.
Trever Schirmer took first in the discus throw at 158-09 with Eli Spurgeon (138-08) in second place and Isaac Peterson (119-04) in third place. Spurgeon would take first place in the shot put with a 46-08.00, while Schrimer (46-00.00) trailed in second place.
Jacob Ginskey rounded things out with a first-place finish in the triple jump at 41-03.00, while Jacob Reinardy and LaDuke followed him in second and third place respectively.
For the girls, Laken Meier also recorded a pair of first place finishes with her top time of 27.41 seconds in the 200m and finishing with a 15-07.00 in the long jump. Lauren Waypa (27.82) and Taylor Schlauderaff (28.96) took second and third place in the 200m while Annika Wiese took second in the long jump at 15-05.00.
Alongside Janessa Moore and Jozie Johnson, Meier and Waypa earned another first place finish in the 4x100 relay with a final time of 52.24 seconds. Schlauderaff teamed up with Johnson, Hillary Haarstad and Addison Ahrens in the 4x200 first a first place finish with a time of 1:55.26.
Carsyn Brady took home first place in the 1,600m after edging out Forest Lake’s Ellie Hanowski with the top time of 5:32.82, which beat her Forest Lake counterpart by just under three seconds.
Fellow cross country state qualifying teammate Anna Cox started the year off by winning the 3,200m with the top time of 13:08.04 and beat second place by roughly two seconds.
Returning Big 9 individual champion Kya Dixon earned first place in the shot put at 36-01.50 while Hillary Haarstad took first place in the triple jump at 32-09.50.