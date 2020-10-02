READY, SET, GO-OPHER: After months of rehab, COVID isolation, uncertainty, Jason Williamson is on the cusp of much-anticipated college debut

The entire reason Jason Williamson committed to the University of Minnesota so early in the recruiting process materialized right in front of his eyes more than 1,400 miles from where he set the state on fire as a transcendent football star for the Owatonna Huskies.
It was late in the fourth quarter during the annual Outback Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020 and the No. 18-ranked Gophers were milking a seven-point lead against No. 12 Auburn in a nationally-televised game in Tampa, Fla.
Eight months after the final whistle, Williamson still recalls a specific play where Mo Ibrahim took a hand-off and wiggled through a tiny crease at the line of scrimmage before disappearing into a mass of 300-pound bodies.
Ibrahim, though, didn’t go down. Not even close.
From his position among a sea of white and maroon jerseys on the far sideline, Williamson witnessed as Minnesota’s mammoth offensive line kept their legs pumping and leaned forward, eventually generating enough thrust to send the Auburn defense reeling backwards. With a pair of Gopher tight ends having joined the scrum, the pile quickly gained momentum and pushed ahead for another five yards before eventually tumbling to a stop just inside the Tigers’ 10-yard line.
Three quarterback kneel-downs later and that was it, Minnesota had put the finishing touches on a resounding 31-24 victory over one of college football’s truly distinguished programs from the storied Southeastern Conference.
Williamson had a front-row seat to the festivities leading up to the game and was able to soak-in the pageantry of the historical victory at Raymond James Stadium, but it was the gutsy 7-yard run by Ibraham that remains his most vivid memory from the action on the field. The powerful jaunt not only sealed the victory, but typified exactly why he chose to become a part of PJ Fleck’s burgeoning football culture 23 months after verbally committing to the school in mid-December of 2017.
“I remember that play really well,” Williamson said over the phone on Thursday afternoon. “Mo got hit at the line and the whole team pushed from behind and we actually got the first down. It was really cool to see all the hard work pay off for my teammates, especially for the older guys who were playing in their last game. Those guys will be remembered as an important part within the program’s history and how it will be seen moving forward. They’ll be remembered as one of the first groups to bring this thing to another level.”
Ibraham is back for at least one more season, but if the program is truly destined to take another step forward and build off the groundwork established by the 2019 squad, it will be up to underclassmen like Williamson to keep the ship steering in the right direction, or as Fleck would say: “Rowing the boat.”
EARLY ARRIVAL, EARLY OBSTACLE
Following a record-setting career with Owatonna that included more than 7,000 rushing yards, 100 touchdowns, two state championships and numerous individual accolades, Williamson graduated from OHS a semester early and enrolled at the University of Minnesota in January of 2019.
The decision to forgo the final half of his senior year at OHS in order to get a head start at the next level is a common route taken by many highly-regarded prospects such as Williamson, and by April of 2019, he was strapping on pads and participating in the spring practices with his new teammates in maroon and gold.
Just four months after his final game with the Huskies, the well-build, 6-foot-2, 215-pound tailback was immediately thrust into the main rotation at running back for the Gophers as seniors Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks nursed off-season injuries.
Though the speed and sheer size of his teammates took some adjusting, Williamson said he wasn’t overwhelmed by his new surroundings and viewed the entire process as a unique opportunity to show what he was made of against elite competition.
“It was actually pretty cool,” he said of the first few practices with the Gophers last year. “I knew it was going to be a different (than high school), but I took it as a new challenge and I was just going to have to elevate my game.”
By all accounts, Williamson flashed enticing potential during his extended run with Minnesota in the spring of 2019. Though he was never expected to usurp Smith or Brooks out of the gates, he had opened the door to the possibility of securing some type of regular on-field role for the upcoming season.
On April 2, 2019, everything changed.
“We were going a drill and I felt this weird pop in the back of my knee,” Williamson said. “Honestly, I didn’t think much of it and actually went back out there. That’s when I felt an even bigger pop on the side. I had to come out and did all the tests and they didn’t say anything right away, but based on the energy in the room I could tell it wasn’t good. I got an MRI the next day and the results came back pretty quick.”
“Torn ACL.”
The moment Williamson was given his official diagnosis and scheduled surgery, it set in motion a recovery-timeline that was projected to extend beyond the summer and stretch into the final leg of the college football season in late-2019.
Williamson did the math, and if he hit every milestone throughout the rehabilitation process and remained on schedule, there was a chance he could be cleared to suit up for Minnesota’s final regular season outing on Nov. 30 and take the field for a potential bowl game.
However, as the spring transformed into the summer and the team finally gathered for the first time as an entire unit for the start of preseason practice in August, it became clear that taking the field — in any capacity — probably wasn’t going to be a reality for Williamson in 2019. At the time, he was just a first-year freshman and utilizing his one-time redshirt quickly emerged as the best course of action.
Though he could have potentially taken the field in almost half of Minnesota’s regular season games and still maintained four years of eligibility based on the new NCAA guidelines released prior to the season, it simply wasn’t worth the risk.
“Toward the beginning I thought maybe at the end of season I might be able to play,” Williamson said. “But I knew what to expect throughout the entire process and it was a mutual thing (to redshirt). Playing as freshman, I would have probably been on special teams and spend the year learning the position anyway. They wanted to be cautious and that made the most sense.”
With the decision to sit out having been finalized well before the heart of the Big Ten Conference schedule, Williamson was able to focus exclusively on his rehab and absorb as much as he possibly could from Smith and fellow senior Shannon Brooks. Both had greatly contributed to the Gophers over the previous four years and Smith would eventually graduate as the program’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards. Ironically, he was coming off a 2018 campaign in which he tore his ACL in the second game of the season against Fresno State and the sixth-year senior provided a valuable recourse during Williamson’s own recovery while offering a template of how to navigate the rehabilitation process.
“Learning from Rodney and seeing how he and Shannon (Brooks) worked and how much extra they put in after their injuries was really helpful,” Williamson said. “And also seeing how they studied film was eye-opening. It was crazy to see everything they did off the field, and it inspired me. It inspired everyone.”
After a promising start that was abruptly interrupted by a “pop” and accompanied by a 10-month physical rehabilitation, Williamson had made the best of a tough situation and was poised to officially start his college career for the team he grew up rooting for as a kid just 65 miles south of TCF Bank Stadium.
His future path, though, was about to take an massive detour and wind its way from Minneapolis, to Owatonna and back again.
‘IT WAS TOUGH’
Fast-forward three months from the program-defining victory over Auburn to April of 2020 and Williamson wasn’t on the field with the rest of his teammates practicing underneath the cavernous white arch of the Larson Football Performance Center. In fact, the entire Athletes Village nestled in the heart of the sprawling University of Minnesota campus was abandoned, eerily void of activity as the nation dealt with the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Instead, Williamson was back home in Owatonna, borrowing equipment from his high school coach and running through drills on a lonely practice field mere yards from the stadium where he ascended to unfathomable statistical heights during his incredible three-year run with the Huskies from 2016-2018.
“Every day I would wake up and I would have class and then some online school work,” Williamson said of his routine during the initial COVID-19 lock down that prevented him from returning to campus for more than three months. “I had texted coach (Jeff) Williams and he lent me some equipment and I would go to the practice fields and do drills by myself or run on the track. For a while, I also had meetings pretty much every day with my coaches. They gave us an outline of things they wanted us to do.”
Williamson and the rest of his teammates were finally allowed to return to campus in June and eventually began preseason workouts amidst an ominous atmosphere that overshadowed the entire college football landscape. As professional leagues were brought to their knees and high school sports were wiped away, it became clear that college football could easily become the next victim of the relentless virus.
And just like that, it happened.
With the first domino having already been dropped roughly a month prior when the Ivy League preemptively cancelled all competitive athletics for the upcoming fall season, the Big Ten and Pac-12 were the first two of the “Power 5” Division I conferences to put the brakes on football, announcing plans on Aug. 11 to postpone the season until at least the spring of 2021.
“The team was together when they told us and we were all clearly upset,” Williamson said. “I felt really bad for the seniors. For me personally, I haven’t had the chance to play, and that was tough. But I understood where they were coming from and there was no safe way to do it. We all wanted to play, but we wanted it to be safe.”
In a series of events that evolved quickly following the original announcement that the league was postponing the season, Big Ten officials — perhaps feeling pressure from the three major D-I conferences (SEC, ACC, Big 12) that remained unwavering in their intention to play football in the fall — revisited its landmark decision and eventually circled back to where they started.
Big ten football was going to be played in the autumn of 2020.
Each team’s schedule was reconstructed from the ground up for the second time in two months, and as of early-October, Minnesota is slated to open the season at home against Michigan on Saturday. Oct. 24.
As the executive powers grappled with how to proceed with the season at the highest degree, Williamson said he and his teammates on the ground level simply put their heads down and went to work. He doesn’t even recall where he was when it was announced that the season would roll ahead with a fall schedule and has filtered all his energy into preparing for his first season as a high-level Division I football player.
“We have always been worried about what happening right now,” Williamson said. “We would work on our stuff and we would focus on right now because you never know when something was going to change. We weren’t preparing for anyone at the time and were just focused on making ourselves better. Right now, we are just excited to be playing and still focusing on us and have just started preparing (for Michigan).”
Williamson — who has been clocked in the 4.5/4.6-second range in the 40-yard dash and has bulked up to nearly 220 pounds — is part of the Gophers’ preseason rotation at running back and hasn’t explored changing positions despite his name being floated as a candidate to switch to safety, slot receiver or even outside linebacker.
Aside from the culture established by Fleck and his staff, the opportunity to challenge for a starting spot in the offensive backfield was one of the main reasons he committed to the Gophers so early and evaded what could have potentially transformed into an elongated recruiting battle among big-time D-I programs from throughout the country.
“Still running back,” Williamson said. “We are a really young group, and I’m happy to be in the mix with those guys. Mo (Ibraham) is back and (Bryce) Williams is a sophomore and everyone else is redshirt freshman or true freshman. It’s a super young group (of running backs), but it’s a mature group. For me, it’s really exciting to be able to go out there and show what I am capable of and I’m looking forward to the season.”