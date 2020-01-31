MEDFORD — AJ Vandereide posted a huge double-double, but it wasn’t enough as the Medford boys basketball team suffered a 63-52 nonconference loss to J-W-P on Thursday night.
Vandereide — a smooth 6-foot-6 junior forward — knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the field and tanked down 16 rebounds to lead the Tigers in both categories. Henry Grayson offered a strong compliment with a season 13 points and eight rebounds.
Medford (5-12) held the Bulldogs (9-10) to less than 42% shooting, but were hampered on the other end of the floor by a cold night from beyond the arc (4-for-21) and at the line (12-for-23).
The Tigers take the floor again Thursday at Schaeffer Academy. Friday’s conference game against Faribault BA did not start until after press time.
J-W-P 63,
Medford 52
Medford scoring: Zach Finholdt 6, Jordan Edel 9, Jerone Chavis 1, AJ Vandereide 19, Hentry Grayson 13, Kael Hermanstorfer 4.