If baseball awarded points for style, Owatonna’s season would be finished.
But, alas, America's Pastime is the great equalizer and cares not about beauty or finesse. Whether it be a 450-foot solo home run or a passed ball that trickles 10 feet to the backstop, every run is worth the same — and as long as you have produced more than the other team when the final out is recorded — you'll be awarded the "W" just the same.
And in the Huskies' case, have earned the right to to fight another day.
With staring pitcher Matt Seykora finding a second wind and dokinating in a key three-inning stretch, Owatonna’s mustered just enough offense late to pull off a 5-4 victory over Mankato West in the opening round of the U18 postseason at Dartts Park on Monday night.
Payton Beyer singled with two strikes, stole second and eventually came around to score the walk-off run on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh to cap a game that featured five unearned runs.
As satisfying as the finish was for Owatonna, the beginning was just as troublesome.
The Huskies struck out three times to open the bottom of the first and produced just two singles through four innings. In fact, Owatonna’s two best swings in the stretch ended in a pair of deep fly outs that each traveled more than 310 feet from home plate.
Seykora, though, kept the Huskies from flat-lining by allowing just one hit and facing the minimum nine batters in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings innings combined. He also struck out the final four batters he faced on the night by attacking with a lively low-80s fastball that appeared to elevate in velocity as the game progressed. Though saddled with a no decision, the incoming senior yielded just one earned-run in six innings of duty.
“It was a little surprising in those early innings to have those shadows about halfway to the mound because that’s usually a game you can just move right through,” Owatonna coach Tate Cummins said. “But he found himself in trouble (early) and was behind in counts — 2-0, 3-1 type deals and they were getting their hits on his fastball. As the game progressed, he settled down. I mean, we were going to have a pretty short hook on him, but credit to Matt, he settled down and found new life. He was mixing up his delivery and changing speeds and gave us a chance to win this ballgame.”
After drawing within 3-1 sacrifice on an RBI sacrifice fly by Ethan Walter in the bottom of the fifth, Owatonna plated three runs in the sixth and snatched a 4-3 lead when Connor Budach and Caleb Vereide motored around to score on a throwing error with two outs. After falling into an early hole, it was Gavin Rein who made solid contact with two strikes and forced the Scarlets’ shortstop to make a tough throw across the diamond that ultimately bounced under the first baseman’s glove and rolled to the fence.
“With Gavin — two strikes, two outs — we just said get a piece and make something happen and he found the hole,” Cummins said. “That’s a tough play for the shortstop and that was another good at-bat that might otherwise go unnoticed.”
Mankato West wasted little time answering at the plate in the top of the seventh, scoring their third unearned run of the game when Caleb Fogal — a Mankato Loyola student — tagged a two-out double that sailed to the fence in left field.
Having suddenly inadvertently pumped new life into the team that had largely out-played them for much of the night, the Huskies simply regrouped and used the same formula that had worked over the previous six innings to scratch across the game-winning run, walking off a winner when Beyer zipped home from second on a second Scarlets throwing error. Seykora was the one who put the ball in play this time and forced West's defense to make a tough play in a high-leverage situation.
Brayden Truelson’s one inning of relief not only earned him the victory, but was his first appearance on the mound this summer after the incoming senior missed the previous eight months due to a torn ACL suffered in the winter.
“He’s been throwing for probably three or four weeks and getting in the bullpen,” Cummins said. “He’s been getting into a rhythm and was pretty eager to get out there, and he wanted it.”
Vereide reached base three times and finished 2-for-2 to lead Owatonna's 6-hit attack.