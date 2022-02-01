The Medford Tigers and Westfield Razorbacks wrestling teams made the trip for the Lake City Invitational on Saturday and were two of the 11 total teams competing. The Razorbacks finished fifth in the team standings with 130 points and the Tigers finished in seventh with 95 team points.
The highlight of the tournament was Westfield freshman Bo Zwiener, who claimed first place in the 120-pound weight class bracket after defeating Wabasha-Kellogg’s Chris Cushman in the finals. Between Westfield and Medford, Zwiener was the only wrestler to earn a gold medal.
Senior Keegan Bronson came close, but finished as the runner up to first place Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota in the 145 pound bracket.
Freshman Hunter Simonson (113), senior Tyler Archer (170) and junior Sam Pirkl (220) took home bronze medals with all three finishing in third place in their respective brackets.
Other Razorbacks placing includes junior Cade Christianson in fourth place at 138 pounds, senior Sam Skillestad (152) and sophomore Brody Johnson (195) finishing in fifth place and sophomore Kevin Hodge (106) and eighth grader Cannon Wacek (113) in sixth place.
“Today was a much better showing for our team. We competed well today and got some of those close matches to go our way. We placed in the top five as a team and had 10 of our 14 wrestlers place,” said Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn. “The next two weeks will be important for us as we look to get fully healthy and start gaining some momentum heading into team sections. “
The Tigers lone shot for gold came with freshman Tommy Elwood at 126 pounds, who eventually finished in second place behind Dover-Eyota’s Bolton Thesing.
Medford also saw two third place finishes with sophomore Evan Schweisthal at 132 pounds and junior Dylan Heiderscheidt at 182 pounds.
Sophomore Luis Lopez (106), freshmen Kaden Harfmann (113) and Mason Degood (285) and junior Jack Meyer (120) all finished in fourth place and were the final Tigers to place in the top six in their respective brackets.