MANKATO — Carsyn Brady picked up where she left off last season, but her top finish at Owatonna’s dual against Mankato East wasn’t enough in a 20-35 setback.
Brady — who finished second at last season’s Big Nine Conference meet and qualified for the Class AA state competition — won the went on Thursday night with an impressive season-opening time of 21 minutes, 17 seconds.
Brady, though, was the only OHS individual to finish in the top five as Owatonna’s next-fastest runner behind the freshman speedster was Zinash Valen at 23:13. She finished in seventh place and was followed directly by teammates Kaitlin Bruessel in eighth, Madelin Bruessel in ninth and Jaci Burtis in 10th.
Led by Randi Baier's second place time, the Cougars grabbed each of the top five spots behind Brady and finished with a spread of just 48 seconds and an average time of 22:26. Owatonna’s average was 23:07.
The Huskies’ next race is on Thursday at Rochester John Marshall at 3:30 p.m.
Betsy Wunderlich finished in third place in 25:04 to lead the Owatonna junior varsity.
Mankato East 20, Owatonna 35
Owatonna top five: 1. Carsyn Brady 21:17; 7. Zinash Valen 23:13; 8. Kaitlin Bruessel 23:17; 9. Madelin Bruessel 23:41; 10. Jaci Burtis 24:06