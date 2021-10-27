With a 48-14 victory over No. 6 Austin, the No. 3 seeded Northfield Raiders moved onto the semifinal round and are set to face Owatonna Saturday.
While other teams played in 50 degree weather with some dreaded wind Tuesday night, the Owatonna Huskies were able to stay warm and relax at home with their first round bye in the Section 1-5A football playoffs.
As the No. 2 seed, along with No. 1 seed Rochester Mayo, the Huskies were able to keep track of the quarterfinal matchups to see who would move on to the semifinal rounds and face off against the top two seeds.
The game in particular that the Huskies kept their eyes on was the matchup between No. 3 Northfield and No. 6 Austin, both of which Owatonna beat in the regular season, as the winner of that game was slated to travel to Owatonna on Saturday for the semifinal round.
As the higher seed and playing at home, Northfield ran away with the game and posted a 48-14 win behind a red hot offense showcase by the Raiders, which a struggling Austin team couldn’t match the production of, despite losing a close game against Northfield in the regular season.
Now that the Huskies know for sure who they’re playing, they can properly prepare for their Saturday contest.
Out of the two teams, Northfield posed the bigger threat during the regular season, as Owatonna pulled out a 26-7 win over the Raiders on the road versus blowing out Austin 51-7 at home.
This time around, the Huskies will get home field advantage thanks to their higher seed, along with the fact that they’ve already seen and beaten Northfield this year, Owatonna will look for a semifinal victory and move onto the Section 1-5A championship game against the winner of No. 1 Rochester Mayo and No. 4 Rochester Century.
Kickoff between the Huskies and the Raiders is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday in Owatonna.