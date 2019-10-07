MEDFORD — The Medford football team had either won, or lost by no more than a single touchdown coming into a Week 6 showdown against Randolph.
Apparently, there is a first for everything.
Unable to gain any consistent offensive traction and keep its defense off the field, the short-handed Tigers lost, 41-7, in Mid Southeast District White Division action on Friday night.
Playing without star quarterback Willie VonRuden, the hamstrung Tigers gained just 241 total yards — 192 of which came on the ground — and did not get on the board until late in the third quarter when Jerone Chavis found the end zone from four yards out.
Josiah Hedensten led Medford with 93 rushing yards on 21 carries while Chavis added 79 yards on 18 touches (17 carries, 1 reception). Hedensten paced the defense with 10 tackles and Zach Wetmore added nine.
The Rockets rang up 376 yards through the air and slowly pulled away from the Tigers, extending a 20-0 lead to 34-6 after three quarters.
UP NEXT
The Tigers (3-3 overall, 1-2 White Division) begin a two-game road trip to end the regular season when they travel to Kenton-Wanamingo on Friday before finishing with state-ranked Blooming Prairie on Wednesday, Oct. 16.