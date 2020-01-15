MANKATO — The Owatonna girls hockey team continued to take care of business against the bottom half of the Big Nine Conference and secured its third consecutive lop-sided shutout with a 9-0 rout of Mankato East/Loyola on Tuesday evening.
The win keeps the Huskies in-stride with the conference leaders and maintains their second place position in the league standings with 26 points, equaling Faribault while standing six behind first place Northfield (32 points).
Against the Cougars, Owatonna rang up another 54 shots on goal and has now out-scored its previous three opponents by a combined score of 30-0. Incredibly, the Huskies’ nine goals came from nine different players while five individuals collected multiple assists.
Ezra Oien, Abby Vetsch and Sytd Hunst each finished with one goal and two assists while Chloe Schmidt handed out a team-high three assists. Molly Achterkitch and Samantha Bogen produced one goal and one assist.
Asia Buryska needed just 10 saves to earn the victory between the pipes.
The Huskies scored 36 seconds after the opening face-off but led just 1-0 after the first period before exploding for five goals in the second.
Owatonna, which finished a perfect 3-for-3 on power plays against East, plays again on Thursday at home against Red Wing before making the short trip to Faribault on Saturday for a pivotal showdown that will essentially eliminate the loser from the conference title race.
Owatonna 9, Mankato East/Loyola 0
FIRST PERIOD
O—Syd Hunst (Ezra Oien, Chloe Schmidt), 0:36
SECOND PERIOD
O—Grace Wolfe (Hunst), 1:01, PP
O—Samantha Bogen (Abby Vetsch), 5:38
O—Anna Herzog (Vetsch), 8:51, PP
O—Calbey Podein (Bogen, Gabi Lamont), 11:14
O—Olivia Herzog (Schmidt, Oien), 13:10
THIRD PERIOD
O—Vetsch (Olivia Herzog, Molly Achterkirch), 6:41, PP
O—Oien (Schmidt, Hunst), 8:40
O—Achterkirch (Sarah Snitker, Anna Herzog), 15:15