MINNEAPOLIS – The final seconds burned off the clock as Owatonna senior guard Brayden Williams drove down the lane and through heavy pressure, put up the potential go-ahead basket with three seconds remaining.
The ball rolled around the rim and popped out and right into the hands of Cretin-Derham Hall’s senior center Brandon Melchior, which prompted the Huskies to force a quick foul. While the opposing Raiders led 52-51, hope was not lost as the six-foot-10 senior missed both free throws and Owatonna junior guard Collin Vick came down with the rebound.
The stage was set for the Huskies: down 52-51 with slightly over two seconds left on the clock. The only thing separating Owatonna and the Class AAAA semifinals was one last attempt at a game winner.
After a timeout, the ball was inbounded to senior guard Tyrel Creger, who managed to spin his way around Cretin-Derham Hall star guard Tre Holloway, took a step and launched the shot from half court.
The ball hit the rim and bounced out to provide Cretin-Derham Hall with a 52-51 victory Tuesday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
“It’s just the play that we drew up and it’s the shot that we wanted,” Creger said. “I just wish that I would’ve been able to hit it, but that’s how it goes sometimes I guess.”
From the very beginning of the season, the Huskies had their eyes locked on success and knew that they had the talent to make a run at the school’s first state championship since 1989.
For the first time since Jan. 8, the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders did what no other team could in a 21-game stretch and handed the Huskies their third loss of the season.
The only other two teams to manage to do so all season were Robbinsdale Armstrong and Class 4A No. 11 Park of Cottage Grove.
The opening minutes had the feel as if the Huskies were going to cruise into the semifinals. Shots were going, but most importantly, their signature defense left the Raiders struggling to find ways of scoring.
But when Cretin-Derham Hall tied things up at 15-15 with around nine and a half minutes remaining in the first half, it signaled a new outlook on the game.
“We did a lot of things right and we competed our tails off every possession,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “It’s a key that we talk about. It’s 36 minutes and you got to battle and we did that. We did a lot of things right defensively and how we needed to guard and what we needed to do to limit them.”
Basket for basket, rebound for rebound, big play for big play, the Huskies and the Raiders were in lockstep with each other. When Holloman threw up an alley-oop from halfcourt to Donavhan Cain, Creger would respond by cashing in from beyond the arc.
But for a brief moment, Owatonna lost the killer offensive touch that’s allowed it to traditionally run away with the tight games it played in throughout the second half of the season. While the defense was forcing all kinds of stops, the points weren’t showing up on the scoreboard and allowed Cretin-Derham Hall to take its biggest lead of the game.
Holloway and Cain began causing some problems for the Huskies and once the Raiders led 38-31, Owatonna chipped its way back into things thanks to big performances from Creger, senior forward Evan Dushek and junior guard Collin Vick, who stepped up as one of Owatonna’s top defenders.
Vick played heavy minutes for the Huskies and was one of the few that were tasked with sticking alongside Holloman every step of the way. On top of it, Vick provided several extra possessions with his ability to poke the ball loose and fight for rebounds.
“Defensively [Vick] was fantastic, you look at some of those hustle plays on the offensive glass to keep plays alive and give us an extra possession,” Josh Williams said. “It was the best game of his career. It won’t show up on the scoreboard, it won’t show up in the points, but you saw what he did on the floor and what he meant to our team tonight. He was phenomenal.”
The Huskies were not able to tie things up, but took the lead thanks to back-to-back buckets by Creger. Cretin-Derham Hall stuck with it thanks to its future Michigan State guard in Holloway, but with under a minute left, Brayden Williams drove down the lane and got a shot to fall to put Owatonna up 51-49.
Owatonna just needed to tap into the stifling defense it had played all day and for a moment, it worked. The Raiders missed a long 3-pointer, but a long rebound led to them getting a second chance before knocking down a 3-pointer from the corner.
That's what led to Williams walking the ball up the court with only seconds remaining in the game with a hope of moving the Huskies onto the next round.
“It’s awesome because this is a group that we’ve been waiting to play with, especially on this stage,” Dushek said about Owatonna’s journey playing top teams.
Brayden Williams added, “It’s been a long time, I’ve been with these guys since elementary age and their love of the game, their love for each other and their love for just competing and playing. But the emphasis is on just keep having fun.”
Owatonna’s journey isn’t over yet, as the Huskies enter the consolation bracket and will face off against Moorhead at noon Wednesday at Confordia-St. Paul with the winner set to face the winner of Andover and Eden Prairie in the consolation finals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Concordia.