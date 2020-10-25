NEW RICHLAND — Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s stout rush defense forced NRHEG’s offense into an uncomfortable position on Friday night, leading to a 27-12 loss in Mid Southeast District action.
Counting sacks, the Panthers finished with negative-30 yards on the ground on 16 attempts. Quarterback Kordall Schlack was suddenly thrust into a tough spot and did everything he could to keep his team in the game. He finished with for two touchdowns, but completed just 40% of his passes and was unable to build off a 36-yard TD strike to Porter Peterson that brought his team within 21-12 with less than a minute left in the third.
LCWM (2-1) converted four times on fourth down, chewed up 30 minutes of possession and racked up 249 tough yards on the ground. The Knights never trailed and landed the knockout blow by finishing a long drive with a short touchdown at the 5:18-mark of the fourth to make it 27-12.
Four different Panthers’ receivers finished with at least 32 yards and three had at least 44. Evan Reyna and Peterson each caught one TD pass.
NRHEG (2-1) is back in action again on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Maple River.