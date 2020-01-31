Another pair of local athletes reached the 1,000-point career plateau on Thursday night, both of which will return for at least one more year after the current season.
NRHEG’s Sophie Stork was the first to achieve the milestone as the sophomore guard knocked down a pair of free throws to enter the exclusive scoring club in the Panthers’ 97-79 nonconference win over Triton at home.
Blooming Prairie’s Megan Oswald also made history on her home floor, stretching just beyond her season scoring average by racking up 22 points and finishing the game with 1,001 points in the Blossoms’ 48-36 Gopher Conference victory over Maple River.
Stork and Oswald join Blooming Prairie’s Gabe Hagen and Medford’s Kiley Nihart as recent area players to attain quadruple digits in career points.
Additionally, there is also one more area athlete that is expected to reach 1,000 points before the regular season concludes.