The Owatonna girls tennis team took care of business in the opening round of the Section 1-AA tournament with a 7-0 victory over Faribault at the West Hills Fitness and Tennis Center on Tuesday night.
The clean sweet pushes the fifth-seeded Huskies into a section quarterfinal match against No. 4-seeded Lakeville North on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. from the Lifetime Fitness Center in Lakeville.
The Panthers, who defeated Red Wing to open the postseason, handed Owatonna one of its six losses this season on Aug. 19 with a tight 4-3 victory. The Huskies won the top three singles matches in the meeting — all of which came in three sets — but dropped a tight match at the No. 4 position, 6-1, 7-6 (4), and finished 0-3 at doubles.
Against the No. 12 Falcons on Tuesday, OHS showed its strength at the individual spots and won each of the eight combined sets by a 6-0 or 6-1 margin.
At doubles, the No. 1 combination of Caitlynne Bussert and Lea Tucker as well as the No. 3 duo of Jade Hanson and Nicole Skalicky needed an extra set to pull off the sweep.
Owatonna 7, Faribault 0
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Kylie Petricka 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Rachel Bostwick 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Stacie Petricka 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Avery Rein 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Lea Tucker (O) def. Erica Johnsrud/Abby Goodwin 7-6, 6-3; No. 2 Liv Matejcek/Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Hailey Reuvers/Serena David 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 Jade Hanson/Nicole Skalicky (O) def. Kate Jasinski/Rylie Starkson 6-2, 2-6 (10-8)