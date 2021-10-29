Medford boys and girls cross country took part in the Section 1A Championship meet Thursday in Rochester, where the Tigers did not have any runners qualify for the Class A state meet.
The Medford boys finished 14th overall out of 20 teams with Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson taking first place. The girls finished 17th out of 20 teams with Lake City taking first place.
Cohen Stursa finished as the top runner for the boys with a time of 19 minutes, 36 seconds, which earned him 51st place. Cohen O’Connor trailed right behind in 61st place with a time of 19:52.8, along with Austin Erickson in 71st place with a time of 20:04.8
Casey Chambers (20:38.7) in 89th, Luis Lopez (22:01.4) in 112th, Riley Babcock (22:47.3) in 119th and Drake Stursa (27:04.2) in 135th closed out the day for the boys.
Kristen Biebighauser finished as the girls top runner with her 88th place finish with a time of 25:14.5, along with Isabel Miller (26:01.6) in 96th and Avery Arndt (26:33.2) in 102nd place.
The Tigers also had finishes from Coline Penet (30:33.7) in 118th, Josie Sanford (30:42.7) in 119th, Madison Murphy (31:17) in 121st and Clara Thurnau (31:25.8) in 122nd to close out the day.
With no runners qualifying for the Class A state meet, Medford’s cross country season has come to a close.