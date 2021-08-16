The Owatonna VFW baseball team's season came to an end this past Friday after they lost back-to-back games against Elk River and St. Cloud during the state tournament.
Owatonna, who reached the state quarterfinals after defeating Hermantown and Mankato on Thursday, ran into a buzzsaw during their third game of the tournament as Elk River toppled them by a score of 14-0. The Huskies managed only one hit — a single by Nathan Theis — and struck out 10 times as a team without drawing a walk. In the field, Owatonna committed five errors while Elk River did not commit any. Mitch Seykora, Jonny Clubb, Noah Truelson and Kevin Helget all made appearances on the mound for the Huskies.
With the loss, Owatonna was pushed to the elimination rounds of the tournament where they faced off against St. Cloud.
The Huskies jumped out to an early 4-0 lead thanks to a two-RBI single by Briley Highfield, who later scored on an error, and a single by Teagun Ahrens that drove in Carson Krenke. St. Cloud took the lead in the bottom of the fourth after picking up four runs to add to the one they scored in the third.
St. Cloud's lead was short-lived as Owatonna scored three more runs in the fifth inning on a Drew Kretlow ground out, Seykora double and Carson Olson single to give them a 7-4 lead. However, St. Cloud responded with six runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth inning and three more in the bottom of the sixth to build their advantage to 14-7, which was ultimately the game's final score.
Seykora led the Huskies with two hits against St. Cloud, while Chris Homuth, Michael Reinardy, Owen Beyer, Krenke, Olson, Highfield and Ahrens all contributed one. Reinardy, Olson, Beyer and Clubb all made pitching appearances.
Owatonna finished their season with a 23-13 record and a top six finish in the state tournament.