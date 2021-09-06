Owatonna boys soccer (Tuesday vs. Century, Thursday at Austin, Saturday vs. New Prague)
The Owatonna boys soccer team flashed its potential during a challenging three-game stretch to open the season. Now, it's time to see whether that potential can translate into any Big 9 Conference hardware.
After Friday night's conference opener at Albert Lea (played after publication deadline), Owatonna battles what might be the two best teams in the conference this week. The first test is Tuesday against 2020 Section 1AA runner-up Rochester Century, which returns star attacker Max Comfere, who was named first team all-state last year as a junior.
Already this season, the Panthers have raced past Farmington and Red Wing by a combined score of 9-0 (Owatonna also beat Farmington 6-0 in its first game of the season).
The proverbial headliner of the week, though, is Thursday's trip to four-time reigning Big 9 champion Austin, which is ranked No. 6 in Class AA. The Packers started the season ranked No. 1 in Class AA, but have thus far looked vulnerable from their perch atop the conference.
Austin tied St. Paul Como Park 1-1 in its season opener, and then dropped potentially crucial conference points in a 0-0 draw against Mankato East. After the graduation of Minnesota Mr. Soccer Henry Tolbert, the Packers are lacking their typical scoring punch in the early part of the season.
That Saturday match against New Prague might only be against a 1-3 Trojan team, but it's also part one of a double feature.
Owatonna girls soccer (Tuesday at Century, Thursday vs. Austin, Saturday vs. New Prague)
The second part of the aforementioned double feature is the girls soccer team's match Saturday afternoon against New Prague. The Huskies might be vying to stretch their winning streak to four Saturday afternoon as well.
After getting on the board with its first win last week at Albert Lea, Owatonna continues its Big 9 Conference slate this week with another pair of winnable games against Rochester Century (1-2-1, 1-0) and Austin (0-1).
Conference points count all the same no matter the opponent, and this week is a prime opportunity for the Huskies to shoot themselves up the conference standings early in the season.
Owatonna cross country at Faribault Invite
Perhaps one of the biggest changes from 2020 to 2021 for fall sports is the return of full-fledged cross country invitationals, which double as festivals.
After a season in which race sizes were capped at three teams, and those teams were limited to a certain number of runners on the course at a time, the more traditional mobs have returned this fall.
One of the biggest mobs the Huskies will run in this season happens Friday afternoon at the Faribault Invitational.
On the boys side, the field includes Class AAA No. 2-ranked Stillwater, while the girls race features Section 1AAA bully Farmington. That's in addition to Big 9 rivals Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Winona, Austin, Albert Lea, Mankato West and Mankato East.
Owatonna volleyball (Tuesday at Farmington)
The only match this week for the Owatonna volleyball team is against a squad that's probably just about sick of playing teams from the Big 9 Conference.
The Tigers start their season with five straight non-conference matches against Big 9 schools, and thus far have lost the first four against Northfield, Faribault, Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century. The match against Faribault went five sets, while the other three losses were sweeps.
After the Huskies started their season 2-1 against all conference foes, Farmington represents an opportunity to add both a non-conference win to its resume, but to also add a victory against a Section 1-4A opponent after Owatonna lost against Rochester Century last week.
Outside of tournaments, Owatonna's only other non-conference matches are against Class AAA programs Byron and Kasson-Mantorville.