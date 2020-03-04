If the Owatonna boys basketball team thought it met its match against Farmington — and it did — the Huskies better be prepared to find another gear on Saturday night.
Lakeville South is simply that good.
Transitioning from an opening-round opponent void of a superstar play-maker to a top-seeded Cougars team drenched in high-end talent, No. 4 Owatonna will have its hands full on Saturday night on the road in the Section 1-AAAA semifinals at 7 p.m.
“It will be interesting,” Owatonna coach Williams said of the impending matchup against South. “They are obviously a very good team; that’s why they are the top seed. Farmington was a little different. They are a lot like Century in that they don’t have a stud. We thought they had seven or eight really good high school basketball players. They could all handle it. They were long; they could shoot.”
The tide of Lakeville South’s season appears to be one of somewhat dramatic swings. After starting 10-0 and elevating to as high as No. 2 in the Minnesota-scores.net Quality Results Formula, or QRF, the Cougars dropped back-to-back games against a pair of high-quality opponents in Prior Lake and Shakopee only to rebound by winning seven of their next eight games.
And then, a dip.
Triggered by its first three-game losing skid if the season — which included a 10-point loss to Farmington at home on Feb. 18 — South finished the regular season by winning just two of their final six games with its only victories in the stretch coming against a pair of teams that finished in the bottom three of the final South Suburban Conference standings. The Cougars spent a portion of the season comfortably perched within the Class AAAA top five only to drop to the mid-teens by the middle of February.
Still, the Cougars (20-7) are by all accounts 100% healthy and didn’t miss a beat in their opening-round 70-39 blowout of New Prague on Tuesday night. They finished tied for fourth in the competitive SSC with an 11-7 record and are out-scoring their opponents by an average margin of roughly 64-55.
As for how Lakeville South matches up against the red-hot Huskies, that’s where things get interesting. Unlike the vast majority of teams in the Big Nine Conference, the Cougars can throw enough big bodies on the floor that they might not be forced to double-team Owatonna’s star sophomore Evan Dushek.
In fact, it could be argued that the Cougars 6-foot-9, 300-pound Wisconsin football recruit, Riley Mahlman, is about as well-equipped as any high school player can come to physically matching up against the 6-7, 240-pound Dushek. According to Williams, Mahlman has “great feet” and is exceptionally agile for an athlete of his size.
“He is a really good basketball player,” Williams said on Tuesday night. “I mean, we have already talked to Evan and told him he probably isn’t going to be doubled. I am guessing they will stick (Mahlman) one-on-one, so it will be a little different than what we typically see.”
If the Cougars’ indeed elect to avoid sagging multiple defenders in Dushek’s direction, it will force Owatonna to execute during its half court set and take advantage of any opportunities it might have in transition. The best way to wear-down a player of Mahlman’s size is to simply keep him moving, and guys like Payton Beyer, Nolan Burmeister and Isaac Oppegard will need to spearhead the effort on the fast break.
Lakeville South junior guard Reid Patterson is a slick left-handed scorer with unlimited range and is cut from the same cloth as recent Cougars scoring dynamo, Jack Sorenson. Three seasons ago in the postseason opener, Sorenson — who has spent his post-high school days at places like Thomas More Prep, Iowa Lakes Lakes Community College and American University — dropped 27 points on the Huskies in an 87-57 Cougars’ victory.
“(Patterson) is very similar to Sorenson and I would compare him to a current guy like (Mankato East’s) Jax Madson,” Williams said. “He’s probably their best player and can flat-out score.”
Owatonna, of course, enters the game fresh off an emotional win over Farmington and riding a recent hot streak that has transformed them from a 5-7 team treading water in mid-January to a well-oiled machine speeding into the second round of the postseason with a 17-10 overall record. The Huskies have lost just three times in their last 15 outings and have won four games in a row for the first time this year.
The winner of Saturday’s game will play either No. 2 Rochester Mayo or No. 3 Rochester Century on Friday, March 13 at the Mayo Civic Center in the section championship game.