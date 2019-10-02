The Owatonna boys soccer team capped its home schedule with a 4-2 Big Nine Conference victory over Winona on Tuesday night at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Playing “sloppy and wet” according to OHS head coach Bob Waypa, the Huskies produced all of their offense in the second half and moved to 4-2-4 in conference action.
Fletcher Schulz led Owatonna with one goal and one assist as Derek Huxford, Aaron Bangs and Asad Ali also found the back of the net. Lane Versteeg handed out a pair of assists.
The Huskies wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Rochester John Marshall.