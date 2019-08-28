ALBERT LEA — A dominant effort at singles was more than enough to carry the Owatonna girls tennis team to a 6-1 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday evening in Big Nine Conference action.
The Huskies' top three individuals combined to win 36-3 as each one collected one 6-0 victory.
At doubles, the combinations of Caitlynne Bussert and Liv Matejcek as well as Jade Hanson and newcomer Cora Barrett prevailed in straight sets.
The victory brings the Huskies’ overall mark back to .500 at 3-3 and its conference record to 3-1. Owatonna is back in action on Thursday at home against Winona at 4:30 p.m.
Owatonna 6, Albert Lea 1
Singles
No. 1 Sara Anderson (O) def. Sam Skarstad 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Shelby Hanson 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Maggie Moller 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Alli Dulitz 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Liv Matejcek (O) def. Carly Talamantes/Brooke Maier 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Kaedyn Kirchner/Hannah Conn (A) def. Leah Tucker/Kat McDermott 7-5, 4-6l No. 3 Jade Hanson/Cora Barrett (O) def. Dominica Eckstrom/Maddie Prihoda