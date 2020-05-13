The Owatonna High School athletics department held a meeting on Tuesday evening and determined its 12 finalists for the annual Male and Female Student Athlete of the Year awards.
The list includes three boys and three girls from each class and the four winners (two boys, two girls) will appear in the Wednesday, May 27 edition of the Owatonna People’s Press and published online at Owatonna.com.
The six finalists for the Oldenburg Athlete of the Year in the senior class are Sara Anderson, Asia Buryska, Kaitlyn Madole, Zach Wiese, Isaac Gefre and Keenan Young.
In the junior class, the two winners will come from this list: Braydon Truelson, Zachary Kubicek, Payton Beyer, Grace Wolfe, Sarah Kingland and Lindsay Bangs.
In cooperation with the OHS athletics department, the People’s Press will be highlighting these individuals by releasing a series of Q&A-style articles featuring all 12 finalists leading up to the release of the winners. Below is a tentative timeline of when these stories will be published:
-May 16 edition: Senior Female Athlete of Year Q&As
-May 19 edition: Senior Male Athlete of Year Q&As
-May 20: Junior Female Athlete of Year Q&As
-May 21: Junior Male Athlete of Year Q&As
Please note, the People’s Press will stick to these dates as firmly as possible and will only make alterations if an individual is unable to make contact with sports editor Jon Weisbrod prior to the projected publication. Any potential changes will be announced on the OPP Sports Twitter and Facebook pages.
Additionally, the four Athlete of the Year winners, along with the 110% Award recipient, will be featured in separate profile articles in late-May and early-June. Around this same time, a photo collage of each member of the O-Club, which annually recognizes students that attain an established number of athletic letters, will be published in a two-piece spread.