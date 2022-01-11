Accolades keep rolling in for Blooming Prairie senior quarterback and defensive back Drew Kittelson, who was most recently named to the 2021 Minnesota Vikings All-State Team after his play on both sides of the ball in the 2021 season.
Since 2002, the All-State team is composed of players that were elected by a committee consisting of sportswriters, broadcasters, Minnesota high school coaches and Minnesota Vikings staff.
Kittelson and the rest of the members of the Vikings All-State team were honored during the third quarter of the Vikings final home game of the season against the Chicago Bears Sunday afternoon.
Outside of this, Kittelson was also an All-State First Team selection at defensive back, played in the Minnesota Football Showcase that was hosted inside U.S. Bank Stadium and was one of the 10 finalists for the 2021 Minnesota Mr. Football Award.
During his senior season with the Awesome Blossoms, Kittelson threw for 2,176 yards and 36 touchdowns, while also rushing for 547 yards and 10 touchdowns at quarterback. On the defensive side of the ball, he recorded a team-high four interceptions while also recording 19 pass defenses and 23 tackles as a cornerback.