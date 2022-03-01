It was nearly 10 years ago when Pete Annis retired from curling after an illustrious career on the national and international stage. But as time went on, he slowly got further and further away from the game he’d spent his whole life around.
A phone call about four years ago helped Annis get back into the game. His former teammate and two-time national champion, Rich Ruohonen, reached out to Annis to gauge his interest in returning to the game as a coach.
Joining Team Ruohonen as a coach, Annis helped coach his former teammate to multiple national championship appearances all the while setting off a domino effect that’d quickly lead to a complete turn around for USA Wheelchair Curling. It also led Annis — and Owatonna native — and Team USA to the Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to begin Saturday morning.
In February of 2020, Jeff Plush was hired to become the new CEO of USA Curling and after a couple of months, he reached out to Annis about potentially helping a struggling USA Wheelchair Curling team turn things around following a last-place finish in the world championships.
The same game, but a different animal, Annis agreed and added the title of “Director of Wheelchair Curling” to his resume.
“It’s a different game, but I tried bringing some of the stuff from the able-bodied side over to the wheelchair team that’s playing at a higher level and teach them some different strategies,” Annis said.
When teams place in the bottom three of a world championship, they’re relegated to the World B Championships.
After a pair of postponements in October of 2020 and in January of 2021, Annis and the Wheelchair team were finally able to make their way to Lohja, Finland, for the 2020 World Wheelchair-B Curling Championship.
A top-three finish would send them back into the world championships, so the USA team got off to a hot start with an 6-0 record before falling to an undefeated Switzerland team, then falling to a just-as-strong Italy team.
Annis and company made the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and avenged their loss to Italy by knocking it out of the semifinals in a 6-5 win, setting up a rematch with a still undefeated, No. 1 seeded Switzerland.
“It’s a much tougher game than what you see Olympians playing, they can’t play the same shots just because you don’t have the sweeping and that kind of stuff,” Annis said. “It was a huge learning curve for me to figure out how to implement anything I knew from curling in my past and put it into the wheelchair program.”
Led by Pamela Wilson, David Samsa, Stephen Emt, Matthew Thums and Oyuna Uranchimeg, the US pulled off a late comeback and knocked off Switzerland in a 4-3 win to earn the gold medal and sent them to the Kuntai World Wheelchair Curling Championships in last October in Beijing.
Annis, coach Russell Schieber and the same lineup finished fourth, with the only losses against top-seeded China in the semifinals and the Russian Federation in the third-place match.
“Just from the point where I’ve joined the team until now, there’s been a whole change around them,” Annis said. “I’m not saying I’m the reason for it, this team has committed so much to curling in the last year and a half and they’ve taken it pretty seriously and train like crazy. Their attitudes are awesome and I’ve learned so much from being involved with these guys.”
Annis and the team have their eyes set on another major international stage: the Paralympic Games in Beijing.
Over the span of eight days, Team USA is hoping to prove once again that they belong in the conversation as one of the top wheelchair curling teams in the world. The action begins at 12:35 a.m. Saturday against Slovakia at 12:35 a.m. and the United Kingdom at 5:35 a.m.
The US is scheduled to play a total on nine qualification matches before the medal round Friday, Feb. 11 and the gold medal match Saturday, Feb. 12. All matches can be viewed through Peacock or the Olympic Channel.
While earning a medal on the international stage is always welcome, having a great showcase in front of the world would help Annis and his team accomplish another big goal: grow the sport of wheelchair curling.
“They don’t get the recognition, they don’t get the fun names, they don’t get the media, they don’t get a lot of TV, all that kind of stuff like other Olympic sports,” Annis said. “That’s one thing Jeff Plush told me, ‘I want this program to be the same level as all our other teams.’”
It’s been a goal from the start for Annis and company to help turn around the wheelchair curling program, but in the process, also help the sport grow. Annis has strongly advocated for the growth of curling, but highly encourages those in wheelchairs to try out curling.
USA Wheelchair Curling has a pool of about eight players that they pull from and Annis has stated they’re actively searching for more players to join USA wheelchair curling and help expand the roster.
A big win would mean the world to them as players, but it might mean even more for a revamped program as a whole and the hopeful growth of the sport.
“I’m going to be super proud of whatever happens, even if they don’t make the podium or don’t get a medal, we’ve come a long way, which is a positive,” Annis. “I definitely want a medal of some color and I know they can do it, so we’ll see what happens.”