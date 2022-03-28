COACHES
Head coach: Cam Rutledge, 1st year.
Assistant coaches: John Bruns, 7th year; Dave Lassahn, 1st year.
ROSTER
Bobbie Bruns, 12, OF/IF
Emily Anderson, 12, OF
Lexi Ripka, 12, OF
Lauren Schammel, 12, IF/P
Melanie Winzenburg, 12, OF
Alivia Schneider, 12, OF
Haven Carlson, 11, P/OF
Lexi Steckelberg, 11, IF
Macy Lembke, 10, IF/P
Rachel Winzenberg, 10, IF
Shawntee Snyder, 10, IF
Layla Lembke, 10, C/IF
Addison Doocy, 10, IF
Lily Schammel, 10, OF
KEY ATHLETES
Bobbie Bruns - Bobbie is returning after an All-State season a year ago. We are expecting Bobbie to pick up where she left off and be a big bat in our lineup this year. She will also be asked to play multiple positions in the field.
Lauren Schammel - Lauren is returning after starting on last year's team. Lauren has signed to play softball for Saint Mary’s University in Winona. She will be a primary infielder along with pitching a few innings for us this year. She has a quick bat and can hit for power to all parts of the field.
Macy Lembke - Macy returns after starting as a freshman on last year's team. Macy can hit from both sides of the plate, and we expect her to be one of the team leaders in batting average. To go along with her ability at the plate, Macy also has a stellar glove at shortstop. She will also be asked to pitch a few innings for us this year.
Shawntee Snyder - Shawntee returns after starting a year ago. She has improved from last season, and we are expecting Shawntee to make a big impact this year.
Rachel Winzenberg - Another one of our sophomores who returns after starting as a freshman. We also expect Rachel to make a big impact and improve from last season.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Haven Carlson - Haven will be our primary pitcher this season. We expect her to make a big jump from last year and lead our team in the circle.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Last season we finished 9-14 overall. In the Gopher Conference, we were 4-9 which put us in sixth place. Our season ended with a third place subsection finish in a 2-0 loss to Hayfield.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We have a good number of girls returning from last year’s team and a few that started as freshmen. We are also fortunate to have leadership from our six seniors who will play an important role this season. Replacing two of the most important positions in pitcher and catcher will be key, but we are confident in the development of those two areas.
COMPETITION
Making the move to AA will look different for us this year as we expect the section to be strong. The Gopher Conference includes many teams who will be very competitive this year including NRHEG, Faribault BA, Maple River, and Randolph, who is new to the conference.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
14 - total players
6 - seniors
6 - sophomores
2 - juniors