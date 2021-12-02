With the 2021-22 wrestling season rapidly approaching, the excitement going into a normal year is at an all-time high with the limitations of the 2020-21 season being buried in the past. Gone are the days of no tournaments and limited fan attendance.
For the Owatonna Huskies, the start of normalcy begins Saturday morning with the return of the Dick Shiels Faribault Invitational, where they’ll get an early glimpse of conference foes Faribault and Northfield, as well as Tri-City United, Stillwater, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson.
Since there were limitations placed on the 2020-21 season, there was no Dick Shiels Invitational last season, which marks the return of the invite since the 2019-20 season, where the Huskies found plenty of success.
Owatonna finished third in the team standings with 200.5 points, which trailed Northfield in second (216.0) and the invitational champions Stillwater (256.5).
Some of the wrestlers going into Saturday's invite wrestled for the Huskies back in the 2019-20 invite and will look to repeat some of their success.
Then-freshman, now-junior Cael Robb won the 106 pound title by defeating SR-R’s Alex Diederich in a 7-2 decision in the championship bout. One weight class above, now-senior Jake Gronli pinned Annabelle Petsinger of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva for fifth place in the 113 bracket.
Current senior Michael Bobo squared off against Northfield’s Chase Murphy in the 120 championship match and lost in a 15-7 major decision to finish as the runner up. Kanin Hable also finished in a podium spot after defeating Northfield’s Jake Messner in a 5-3 decision in the 126 bracket third place match.
Entering 2021-22 as one of four senior captains, Jacob Reinardy grinded out a third place finish in the 138 bracket with a fall at 5:41 over Stillwater’s Owen Bouthilet. Fellow captain Landen Johnson finished as the 152 runner up after losing via fall at 1:05 to Trey Kruse of Stillwater.
All six wrestlers figure to be instrumental pieces to Owatonna’s success in the upcoming season.
The expectations are high for the Huskies going into the 2021-22 season. They’re aiming for the throne of the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA, as well as getting their goal of a top five finish at the state tournament.
A good outing at the Dick Shiels Invitational would not only give the Huskies a nice start to the season, but also a slight leg up on Northfield, who enters the season as one of their biggest threats in conference and section standings.
Owatonna hit the ground running when wrestling practices started up earlier in November to ensure they’d be in peak condition by the start of the season.
“Practices have been going pretty good,” Johnson said during practices in the week and a half leading up to the start of the season. “We’re going hard right away, a lot of conditioning stuff, so we’ll be ready for Faribault next weekend.”
The Dick Shiels Invitational is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday inside the Faribault High School Nomeland Gym.