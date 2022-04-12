The Owatonna boys golf team got their season started off on Monday when they traveled to the Mankato Golf Club in Mankato on Monday to face off against the hosting Mankato East Cougars. The boys fell in their season-opening meet after shooting 370 as a team versus East’s 346 team score.
Sophomore Quinn Thompson finished as the Huskies top golfer on the day after shooting a team-low 86, which was followed up by fellow sophomore Matthew Larson shooting a 94, freshman Jack Langlois shooting a 95 and senior Reilly Dibble shooting a 96.
Senior Trenton Lower shooting a 115 and junior Maxum Nguyen shooting a 129 rounded out the day on the greens for Owatonna.
Despite playing an unfamiliar course for most of the Huskies and always more room for growth, they still saw some positives in their first match of the season.
“I was impressed with our demeanor and trying to grind out every shot, only one player had played this course before so that was a good learning experience for our players,” said Owatonna coach Mark Langlois. “I saw some great iron shots and glimpses of what we are capable of. We need to work on our course management and our short game. We left a lot of shots out there, especially around the greens.”
The boys will be back in action Thursday afternoon when they travel to the Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.