Five minutes before a caravan of vehicles winded their way through her neighborhood tucked into the far southeast corner of Owatonna, Asia Buryska was tipped off by a proud grandparent.
The Owatonna High School senior had been voted the Oldenburg Photography Female Athlete of the Year for the Class of 2020 and was sent a picture from the Thursday edition of the Owatonna People’s Press by her grandma as proof. Despite all that she had accomplished over the previous eight months, the honor came as a bit of a surprise to the multi-sport standout.
“When the finalists were announced and I saw Sara (Anderson) and Kaitlyn (Madole) were on there I knew it was a great group of girls,” Buryska said. “We all deserved to be in the top three. I thought maybe I had a good shot, but, honestly, I was in shock when I found out. I was just so happy to be recognized for all my hard work and accomplishments, especially considering who the other finalists were.”
Still beaming from the good news, Buryska was hit with another pleasant surprise when she observed a stream of cars, SUVs, vans and trucks parking in front of her house and lining both sides of the street. She was expecting a visit from at least a few OHS coaches, but this way more than she imagined.
There were just so many cars.
“I looked out the window and was like ‘when are the cars going to stop?’” Buryska joked. “I saw the pictures from the day before from when they visited the juniors, but they didn’t show all the coaches that were actually there. I thought maybe it was a handful and then I saw an entire line of vehicles that just kept going.”
Almost exactly 24 hours removed from the impromptu ceremony in her front yard, Buryska was still in the process of soaking it all in. When asked over the phone on Friday what she remembers most about her career, her answer didn’t include a single moment or accomplishment, but instead centered around the unmistakable sense of pride she felt representing the blue, silver and white of the Owatonna Huskies.
The sense pride she felt being able to share a conference championship with her teammates and closest friends in two different sports as a senior.
The sense pride that emanated from the fans, parents, classmates and members of the community that filled the stands and supported her teams with an unrelenting passion.
A sense of pride that came full circle as she stood in the middle of her driveway and accepted the distinguished Athlete of the Year award from Nate Gendron and Tony Cloud in front of what must have felt like the entire OHS athletics department.
“It made it really special knowing that not just my coaches, but coaches from all different sports were there,” Buryska said. “The biggest thing is just realizing the amazing support the Owatonna community gives to its high school sports teams. It doesn’t happen like this everywhere and I feel like sometimes you take it for granted, but it’s pretty amazing.”
Buryska joins a long list of exceptional OHS students to be named Female Athlete of the Year, including classmate Sara Anderson who won the award last year as a junior. Other recent winners include Syd Kretlow, Margo Achterkirch, Syd Schultz (as a junior) and Lexi Langeland.
“I think it’s cool that I get to have my name mentioned along with some awesome athletes,” Buryska said. “It’s a huge honor.”
Though the award is meant to recognize Buryska’s extraordinary individual accomplishments, which include being named first-team all-conference in both soccer and hockey in 2019-2020, the senior embodies what has made the entire Owatonna athletics program one of the most successful in the Big Nine Conference over the last three decades — and that’s its emphasis on cultivating multi-sport athletes. This philosophy doesn’t always work for every individual situation, but it certainly played a significant role in Buryska’s success.
“I think having both my sports so close together really helped,” she said “Sometimes they are both basically going on at the same time and my priority is always on the actual season I am in, but I am always working on the other sport at least one day a week. It could be keeping my touches up for soccer or working on my reflexes in hockey. They both helped me stay in shape and I never felt like I lost anything in the off-season.”
Buryska started playing soccer well before she put on skates and quickly fell in love with the sport. She can distinctly remember demanding the ball when she was a youngster and recalls dribbling from one end of the field to the other when most players at that age “didn’t really know the positions yet.”
“I don’t know why I remember that so well, but I guess I always sort of knew I was pretty skilled,” Buryska added.
Even as she blossomed into one of the top play-makers in her class and earned all-conference accolades in 2018, she still wasn’t completely convinced she possessed the overall talent to excel at the next level as she entered her senior year.
That all changed after attending a prospect camp at Bemidji State University in late July of 2019 where she caught the eye of the BSU staff and kindled a relationship that would ultimately lead her to officially sign with the Division II program roughly six months later.
“Coming up to senior year I wasn’t sure I would have the opportunity to go D-II,” Buryska said. “I thought I would go D-III and have to start reaching out to those coaches myself. But hearing the Bemidji coaches talk about my potential made me realize that I was good enough because I don’t think I fully realized it at that point.”
Buryska was named the Big Nine Conference Senior of the Year in soccer and followed it up with an equally-successful winter campaign for the hockey team. Taking over as the Huskies’ starting goalie after a strong junior year in which she was named all-conference honorable mention, Buryska took her game to a new level and stopped nearly 92% of the shots she faced in nearly 1,000 minutes in front of the net.
“I think my biggest development as a goalie came between my junior and senior seasons,” she said. “I just built confidence in myself and started learning some of the tricks of the position instead of just relying on my athleticism.”
Beyond the awards, accolades and accomplishments, there is one statistic that best exemplifies what Buryska meant to both the soccer and hockey programs this past year, and that’s the combined conference record of both teams in 2019-2020:
26-2.