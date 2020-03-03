I’m not sure if I’m going to transform this into an annual piece or just contain it to a one-time project, but I think the best way to put a bow on what was a remarkable, and equally historic, 2019-20 wrestling season would be to generate an All-County Super Team consisting of the top grapplers from the three high schools contained completely within Steele County.
With four individuals from three different area teams finishing first or second at the annual MSHSL state tournament last Saturday in St. Paul, and another three elevating into the top five, it just feels like now is the perfect opportunity to do something like this for the first time in my tenure at the People's Press.
But let's add a little twist.
Though it would be perfectly acceptable to simply piece-together a rudimentary list of the 14 highest-achieving grapplers from our three Steele County schools, I thought it would be fun to contrast our fantasy Super Team against an actual super team that just captured its second consecutive Class AAA state championship and rose all the way to No. 21 in the nation according to the latest InterMat rankings.
I am, of course, referring to the Shakopee Sabres.
Though it might seem a tad ridiculous to formulate a list of the best wrestlers from three different programs and hypothetically pit them against a single team, the raw numbers actually make this concept pretty interesting. In fact, Shakopee’s enrollment of 2,281 is more than 500 students greater than Owatonna, Medford and Blooming Prairie combined. There's obviously a lot more that goes into building a successful wrestling program than pure numbers, but having a deeper pool of athletes to choose from certainly doesn't hurt.
The Sabres have about 25% more students to choose from than the three Steele County high schools would have in this hypothetical situation, and that doesn’t include recent off-season transfers. And before I hear anything about this, I need to make it crystal clear that just about every successful wrestling program in the state — including Owatonna — has added at least one high-impact transfer in the last 10 years, and I have never had a problem with that. If a student-athlete feels as though he or she has a greater opportunity to either make an impact at the high school level or draw the attention of college scouts by legally enrolling at a neighboring school, more power to them.
With that out of the way, let’s get the fun started:
106: Cael Robb, Owatonna, FR vs. Leo Tukhlynovych, FR
This matchup was actually settled on the mat last Thursday in the Class AAA team state semifinals with Robb coming out on top 2-1. Being that the ultra-talented OHS freshman finished the season with 42 wins and a fourth-place medal at the individual state competition and Tukhlynovych did not qualify, I would have to give Robb the edge by decision.
Super Team leads 3-0
113: Owen Thorn, Owatonna, JR vs. Blake West, JR
West — who defeated Thorn by fall on Thursday during the semifinal dual — bulldozed his way through the individual tournament last Friday and Saturday and finished undefeated against opponents from Minnesota this season, so the advantage leans heavily in Shakopee's favor in this matchup. It should be noted, though, that Thorn stepped into the starting rotation this season for the first time and rang up a solid 23-17 overall record.
Shakopee leads 5-3
120: Y.J. Eveillard, Owatonna, SO vs. Paxton Creese, SR
In another showdown that materialized in reality at the Xcel Energy Center, a pair of state-ranked individuals in Class AAA would meet again at 120 pounds. It would probably be a stretch to assume that top-ranked Creese wouldn’t win the majority of the matches if these two squared off 10 times, but I don’t think his advantage over Eveillard is completely overwhelming, either. Last week, No. 8-ranked Eveillard did a decent job of fending off the St. Cloud State recruit and rang up eight points, but ultimately came up short by a 10-point major decision. Though I think Creese would win the hypothetical rematch, Eveillard would only need to close the gap by a small amount to side-step another MD loss, and that’s what we are going with here: Creese wins by less than eight.
Shakopee leads 8-3
126: Kanin Hable, Owatonna, SO vs. Pierson Manville, 8th grade
Hable is the ultimate wild card for the Huskies. When he’s at his best, the sophomore possesses the ability to beat 90% of the grapplers in his weight class and save bonus points against the best of the best. During the team portion of the state tournament last week, though, he faced an almost cruel list of opponents as he squared off against the state’s top two individuals at 126 (Derrick Cardinal and Pierson Manville) in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, while his third opponent, Isaiah Mlsna, entered the competition with a winning percentage near .700. Hable finished 0-3 on Thursday, but that shouldn’t cloud a largely successful campaign that included 31 wins, a consistent top 10 rankings and a pair of victories over No. 7-ranked Jake Messner of Northfield. In this make-believe scenario against Manville, I think Hable would stay off his back, and that’s saying a lot. However, I think Manville would ring up a major decision.
Shakopee leads 12-3
132: Charley Elwood, Medford FR vs. Ben Lunn, SR
This is where things get intriguing. One can only pontificate what a showdown between these two blue chip grapplers would look like as neither owns any measurable leverage on paper. The two-time small Class A state champion Elwood would undoubtedly keep things close against the Class AAA, No. 2-ranked Lunn based purely on his unmatched defensive abilities. Lunn, too, is far from a home run hitter and would feel just as comfortable in a low-scoring affair. Perhaps just to keep things interesting in our little experiment, or perhaps simply because he seems to rise to another plateau on the big stage, let’s give Elwood a narrow victory here.
Shakopee leads 12-6
138: Jacob Reinardy, Owatonna, SO vs. Seth Bakken, JR
In another bout that we saw play-out last Thursday in St. Paul, No. 8-ranked Reinardy would have a chance to exact some revenge against Bakken after a 6-4 sudden-victory defeat, and I think he’d do just that. Reinardy was one of four OHS individuals that began the season unranked only to finish comfortably within the top 10 by the final poll,l and if he were to tangle with Bakken 10 times, I think they’d split five apiece. Based on this logic, it would be Reinardy’s turn to win by decision.
Shakopee leads 12-9
145: Jerez Autridge, Owatonna, SR vs. Riley Quern, SO
With the Super Team having drawn within a single decision of leveling the score, it would only make sense to deploy senior Jerez Autridge in the pivotal swing-match, though Medford’s state-qualifying and No. 10-ranked Tate Hermes (34-7) wouldn’t be a bad call either. Autridge (27-13), though, defeated Quern (34-11) in the Class AAA state semifinals by 2-1 decision last Thursday and has routinely wrestled at his best in the biggest moments. So, there you have it: Autridge wins another narrow bout and the score draws even.
Dual tied 12-12
152: Willie VonRuden, Medford, SR vs. DJ Smith, JR
It’s right about here that the fictional Super Team and the real Shakopee Sabres would start flexing their muscles, and it’s fun to think about how things would play out as the dual would transform into an intricate chess match with dangerous pawns on both sides. Steele County could basically do no wrong in this spot as it could theoretically utilize state-finalist Landen Johnson here, but in this imaginary situation, the Medford senior makes a little more sense and would almost certainly ring up a bonus point win over Smith and give his team the lead for the first time.
Super Team leads 16-12
160: Landen Johnson, Owatonna, SO vs. Carson Manville, JR
Better suited to counter Manville’s compact frame, the long and lean Johnson might be the more logical choice of the Super Team’s two 152-pound juggernauts to jump up to 160. Manville, though, recently defeated the guy that beat Johnson in the state championship match (Hunter Lyden) and has built a reputation as one of the most well-rounded wrestlers in the entire state. Johnson, though, would stay off his back, keep things close and easily side-step any bonus points.
Super Team leads 16-15
170: Isaiah Hedensten, Medford, JR vs. Connor Raines, SR
Elevating one spot from his natural position at 160, Hedensten, the Section 2-A runner-up, would have his hands full against the skilled Shakopee senior. Though he finished the year unranked, Raines fastened a near flawless 21-3 overall record in his final season with the Sabres and won two of his three matches in Shakopee's trek to the team championship. Furthermore, his only setback on Thursday came by a narrow 7-5 decision against No. 3 Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater in the state title round. Hedensten finally reached full health just in time for the state tournament and made a gutsy run all the way to the fifth-place position on the podium, but Raines’ overall resume is hard to ignore.
Shakopee leads 18-16
182: Matt Seykora, Owatonna, JR vs. Jack Casey, SR
Though a 170-pounder by trade, Seykora would probably be the best choice here to collide with the state’s No. 7-ranked individual. Like Autridge, Seykora has been known to perform well during pressure-packed moments, and losing by major decision or better would be considered a success. So, let’s say he does just that and only surrenders one bonus point.
Shakopee leads 22-16
195: Colton Krell, Westfield, SR vs. Joey Johnson, JR
Alright, now we’re talking. With the Super Team in desperate need of a win, they would look to their 195-pound small school state champion to steal a decision against the top-ranked grappler in Class AAA. Believe it or not, but this showdown actually materialized in late-December at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament when Johnson pinned Krell in the third period. To be fair, the Blooming Prairie senior was less than two weeks removed from a grueling football season that spanned 13 games and lasted into late-November when he met Johnson in the semifinals of the massive individual competition in Rochester. He even admitted last Saturday that he was far from 100% in the match, and based on the fact that he suffered just one loss in the final two months of the season after the Christmas Tournament and rolled to an individual state title, there’s probably a lot of truth to that. As for Johnson, he capped his junior season with a 47-3 record and a third-place medal at state. His two regular season losses came against Class AA, No. 1-ranked Quayin Short of Simley by major decision and against Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Class A, No. 8-ranked 220-pounder Carter Quam by 8-7 decision. So, yes, Johnson is beatable and I would like to think Krell would put up a much greater fight against him if they met for a second time. This is a quintessential coin-flip match and impossible to decide in the abstract, so in the interest of keeping things close without stretching reality, let’s give Krell a tight victory.
Shakopee leads 22-19
220: Isaiah Noeldner, Owatonna, SR vs. Tommy Johnson, JR
By the end of the season, Noeldner was hovering around 225 pounds, so he would need only to shed a small amount of weight to qualify for this spot and set up a meeting with No. 1-ranked Tommy Johnson in the penultimate match. Noeldner, of course, rose to as high as No. 2 in the Class AAA heavyweight rankings and was without a doubt the Huskies' most clutch performer this past season. Physically, he would also match up well against Johnson, who wouldn’t be able to simply over-power Noeldner and register major bonus points. The ultra-skilled Shakopee junior came into the individual state tournament with just one loss over the previous three months, but was upset by Antonio Green of Park High School in the individual semifinals and was forced to settle for third place on Saturday night. Noeldner, meanwhile, entered Friday seeded sixth in the 285AAA bracket and ultimately finished just shy of the podium with a 2-2 record at the Xcel Energy Center. Again, this matchup is impossible to predict, but logic would declare that Johnson owns a slight advantage based on overall winning percentage, natural fit at the weight class and final position in the state tournament. With that said, Shakopee would win by decision and extend its lead to six points.
Shakopee leads 25-19
HWT: Dylan Nirk, Westfield, SR vs. Ben Reiland, SO
Glancing at Shakopee's flawless 41-0 record, the only match that could have mathematically been decided at heavyweight would be their 30-25 win over St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Jan. 4. Other than that, no team came any closer than 20 points of the mighty Sabres, meaning the simple fact that the fictional Steele County Super Team would find itself within striking distance in the at heavyweight round says a lot. However, as talented as Nirk (31-5) is, Reiland finished the 2019-20 season with a 13-2 overall record wrestling in the state's largest classification, meaning he likely possesses more than enough pedigree to stay off his back against Nirk and clinch the win for the Sabres with a major decision loss.
Shakopee wins 25-23