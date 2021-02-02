Gymnasts are used to waiting.
At a meet, a gymnast competes in an event then waits for the next competitor to go. Then the next, and the next and the next until it’s time to go again.
Just because they’re used to waiting, doesn’t mean they enjoy it.
Nearly a full calendar year passed since the Owatonna Huskies have competed. The last time they were in action was when a trio represented Owatonna at the state meet in Minneapolis.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of this winter sport season statewide. Then, a Jan. 23 meet was rescheduled due to winter weather.
A Jan. 29 was rescheduled due to the team entering COVID-19 protocols.
Finally, on Tuesday night at Owatonna Gymnastics Club, the Huskies were the school’s final winter team to get underway. They did so with a win, defeating Big 9 Conference opponent, Red Wing, 135.300-117.75.
It was a marked improvement from the team’s sub-130 score in the season opener a season prior. Like in that season-opening meet in 2019-20, the Huskies did not have two-time defending Section 1AA all-around champion, senior Lindsay Bangs, in the lineup due to an ankle injury.
Senior Lucy Macius picked up the slack by taking first in all-around with a score of 34.825. Red Wing claimed the next three spots led by Chloe Fox in second at 30.15.
Macius had the highest individual event score of the night in what doubled as Owatonna’s most dominant event: Floor routine. The Huskies won it 36.225-29.75.
Owatonna posted the top five scores led by a 9.15 for Macius. Eighth-grader Halle Theis and sophomore Kaitlyn Cobban finished at 9.05 followed by freshman Emma Johnson at 8.975 and junior Madeline Koslosky at 7.85.
Owatonna freshman Kaelyn Smith won junior varsity floor with a 7.9.
“We had a really solid floor,” Owatonna coach Evan Moe said. “That’s an event I could see us pushing a 38 on this year, which would be a really high level, pretty elite score as we add some more skills, some more difficulty in routines and of course bring back Lindsay as well.”
The Huskies swept the top three places in vault en route to winning 34.275-32.775. Theis and Macius tied for first at 8.7. Seventh-grader Kendra Miller followed with an 8.625.
Owatonna freshman Emma Johnson won JV vault with an 8.65.
“It’s not where we want to be on vault,” Moe said. “We’re used to being in the low to mid 37s. Still a respectable score but one we hope to improve on."
Another top-three Owatonna sweep came on balance beam in a 34.3-28.35 advantage. Cobban was tops with a 9.05 followed by Macius’ 8.7 and Theis’ 8.45.
Miller won JV beam with an 8.6.
It was contributions like that from Miller and her younger teammates, particularly on the heels of a short prep period for the meet, that stood out to Moe.
The team returned to practice Wednesday after exiting COVID-19 protocol.
“I’m definitely happy with these young kids and to be able to call on them at any point,” Moe said. “That’s how I try to coach them if someone is to get hurt, if someone is having a mental lapse and they’re not able to do their routine you need to be ready to go on any event at any time. The youngins, they did that, which is awesome to see.”
The Huskies grabbed four of the top five positions in uneven bars including the top two to win 30.5-26.875. Macius led at 8.275 followed by junior Janessa Moore at 7.85.
Bars was an event where Owatonna perhaps showed the most room for growth, though Moe expects it to come with more reps and the team returning to full health.
Bangs injured her ankle while taking off during a warmup pass last week in practice. She’s expected back during the regular season.
“It was more of a freak accident. Tweaked the ankle, had a little bit of a sprain,” Moe said. “We’re taking it very slow, we’re not trying to rush her back and have her get hurt and have something end the season for her by any means.”
Red Wing had one meet under its belt entering the night. The Wingers lost to Rochester Century last week, 121.475-119.475.
Owatonna next travels to Rochester Century 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Gage Elementary School.