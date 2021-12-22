In a duel comprised of 14 different weight classes, the Westfield Razorbacks and the Austin Packers combined for a grand total of 10 victories via falls and 13 matches that ended with bonus points. By the end of the night, thanks to a clutch performance by Wyatt Arndt, Westfield walked away with a 45-34 win Tuesday night.
When Arndt did step onto the mat for the 285 pound weight class matchup against Austin’s Hunter Tapia, he knew he couldn’t end up with his shoulders pinned to the match, considering that the previous four matches all ended with falls.
The Packers were hoping to cap off a big comeback attempt that saw them win by fall at 170, 195 and 220. The only breath of life for the Razorbacks in this stretch was a Tyler Archer fall victory at 182.
But going into Arndt’s match, Austin was benefiting from an 18-6 point swing and brought the match to 39-34 and needed a major decision at bare minimum to tie the duel, but picking up a third straight fall would outright win it for them.
About four and a half minutes into the match, Arndt iced the duel by picking up the fall over Tapia and sealing the Razorbacks 45-34 victory.
The night ended just like how it had started off.
According to Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn, the Razorbacks 106 pounder Kevin Hodge was training to Austin’s Joel Thawng before turning it around and picking up the first fall of the night.
“Kevin Hodge got us off to a great start after trailing early in the match, he found a way to get a big pin at 106 to start the dual,” Lassahn said.
This was immediately followed with Westfield’s Hunter Simon recording back-to-back falls in only 30 seconds to put them up 12-0 heading into the 120 bout.
Por Htoo cut the lead with a fall for the Packers just under two minutes into his match against Cannon Wacek, but it was immediately met with a fall by Bo Zwiener in nearly the same amount of time to put the Razorbacks back up 18-6.
At 132 and 138, Austin picked up two of the three non-pinfall bonus point victories with Westfield forfeiting 132 and Mak Tamke picking up a 10-2 major decision over the Razorbacks Grant Magnuson.
The duel had gotten within two points at 18-16, but Cade Christianson upped the lead with a fall just over four minutes into his match, followed by forfeit victory for Keegan Bronson and Westfield at 152.
The only non-bonus point match of the night came at 160, where Sam Skillestad recorded a 10-5 decision over Austin’s Rylan Clark.
Once the Razorbacks went up 33-16 off Skillestad’s decision victory, the Packers started to mount their comeback starting at 170, which ended with Arndt getting his hand raised and cementing a duel win for Westfield.
“It was a fun back and forth dual tonight and we’re proud of the fight our guys showed. We wrestled well for this being our first dual back after an extended period of time off the mat,” Lassahn said.
After having their first duel in 10 days, the Razorbacks are going on another extended time off the mat with holiday break in effect. They’ll return to the mat for a road duel against Dover-Eyota on Jan. 6.