The Owatonna girls basketball team picked up its biggest win of the season points-wise Tuesday night when it blew past Winona by 34 points in a 63-29 home win.
Owatonna’s defense shined in the win against Winona, holding the Winhawks to the lowest amount of points they’ve scored and the lowest amount of points the Huskies have allowed so far this season.
The Winhawks combined to shoot 33% from the field, a struggling 23% from beyond the arc and only had six free throw opportunities.
On the other hand, the Huskies (3-7) were efficient by shooting 51% from the field and made 10 of 14 free throw attempts.
The Huskies also benefited greatly from a balanced scoring attack that was led by senior guard Hillary Haarstad’s team-high 14 points, which was followed by senior center Audrey Simon’s 12 points.
They were able to spread the wealth around and saw nine points from Holly Buytaert, eight from Lexi Mendenhall, seven from Taylor Schlauderaff, six from Ari Shornock, four from Avery Ahrens and three from Lauren Sommers.
Owatonna now enters an important three-game conference road stretch against Rochester Mayo on Friday, Faribault on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Rochester John Marshall on Friday, Jan. 14.