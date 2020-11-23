If there was going to be a time to set a career milestone it was going to have to be Friday.
On the evening of the last day of fall sports in Minnesota, Medford senior middle hitter Kinsey Cronin stood four kills shy of recording 1,000 for her career. Reaching the mark was a slam dunk for Cronin who has helped lift the Tigers into a powerhouse the past few years. Cronin finished with 17 kills in a 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 season-ending sweep over Maple River at Medford High School.
Cronin also added nine digs and three ace serves for Medford (8-4, 8-3 Gopher), which finished third in the Gopher Conference standings.
Lily Roehrick finished with five kills and had a team-high 19 digs. Brooke Purrier added 13 digs while Andrea Bock had 11 digs and four kills.
Isabel DeLeon added six kills and Clara Kniebel had five kills in the victory.