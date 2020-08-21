Never before has the phrase “play like there is no tomorrow” been more profound.
For the Owatonna boys soccer team — or any team that takes the field this fall — competition is not guaranteed. Today is a blessing and tomorrow is unknown.
As grim as the reality may be, the season could be shut down at a moment’s notice. A COVID-19 breakout could ignite in the blink of an eye and force the Minnesota State High School to amend, or even cancel, the entire fall season. It doesn’t take an historian to chronicle the unfortunate events that occurred this past spring and the pain it caused communities throughout the entire state.
One could easily get caught up in the uneasiness of the current situation and lose focus on the moment. Players and coaches aren’t immune to the reality that surrounds them and it’s sometimes impossible to ignore the endless stream of forbidding projections and cynical opinions.
Bob Waypa, though, is attempting to spin the entire situation on its head. Instead of getting lost in pessimism, he’s using the season’s overall ambiguity as a catalyst to keep his players focused.
“Like I keep telling the guys, especially if you are a senior, this could be your last practice,” he said. “Our first game could be your last game — we just don’t know. You have to treat everything literally as your last practice and when you do that, there is a little more intensity. And then we come back the next day and do it again. Today could be your last day. They are really focused and I am really pleased with how they are responding.”
With one week down and roughly six to go, it’s been so far, so good. Owatonna opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Rochester Century at home and hits the field for the first of 11 regular season games. The silence from the MSHSL has been a pleasant return after the first five days as no news is good news at this point.
As long as they’re allowed to take the field, that’s exactly what the Huskies are going to do.
“I think we are taking everything day to day,” Waypa said. “I think for the first couple weeks, it’s going to be fine. Once school starts, then who knows? Because then you start asking: ‘What happens with this, or what happens with that?’ And you just don’t know. But we haven’t done that at all. We just have to make sure we are doing the little things day in and day out. As long as they allow us to practice and play, well, that’s what we are going to do.”
The heightened focus on the basic fundamentals that has sharped the mental edge of his team has been productive at a number of levels. With most players having been forced to take the summer off due to the cancellation of the club season, reintroducing the finer details of the game has been beneficial as they slowly get themselves back into “soccer shape.”
It has also aided Waypa and his staff as they sift through dozens of athletes and make some extraordinarily difficult roster-related decisions. There are only so many guys that are allowed to be part of the official varsity roster and coming to a consensus isn’t always easy.
“We graduated quite a few players a couple years ago, so last year we had a pretty steep learning curve,” Waypa said. “But the class sizes keep getting bigger and bigger, which is good, but then you have the situation where you have some kids that might not make the team they feel they deserve. But that comes with having more depth within the program. We have a lot of young guys that are really talented and deserve to be playing with the varsity team.”
One aspect that has made Waypa’s job a lot easier, though, has been the condition and layout of the entire Owatonna Soccer Complex. With the fields having been barely utilized over the last four months, the surface is in “perfect” condition and the sprawling size of the entire compound has made it much easier to abide by the social distancing guidelines mandated by the MSHSL and communicated to each team by OHS Activities Director Marc Achterkirch.
In years past, the boys and girls team have shared the somewhat limited space at McKinley Elementary and both staffs needed to get a lot more creative when formulating a week-long plan best suited for evaluating what has become a deeper and deeper pool of players.
“The fields are perfect and that isn’t something that we are always used to,” Waypa said. “It has been great. The nice thing about being at the complex here is that we can spread them out. It gives us a lot more flexibility that we didn’t have at McKinley.”
The final piece that cannot be ignored as the season kicks into gear is the intense microscope each team will be playing under from Day 1. In many ways, this fall is a trial run for the entire calendar year and a barometer for the viability of the newly-implemented four-season format.
If things go well over the next month-and-a-half, it sets a strong tone and builds momentum. It can solidify a template for how to execute the remaining three seasons and help identify what worked best and what might need some revisions moving forward.
“We need to be the examples,” Waypa said. “Marc (Achterkirch) has really been pushing that. If our athletes can wear masks and socially distance, everyone can. A lot of these guys are multi-sport athletes and I said: ‘If you want to play a winter sport, we have to do it right now.’ And there is no guarantee that we are going to have anything, but we are going to do our part. And the girls are going to do their part, too. We are in this together.”